SINGAPORE Sept 11 U.S. crude futures held near a 16-month low below $92 a barrel on Thursday, after falling sharply in the previous session on lower OPEC demand forecasts and a jump in U.S. refined product stocks.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for October delivery edged up 11 cents to $91.78 as of 0036 GMT after falling $1.08 to settle at $91.67 a barrel in the previous session. The contract touched $91.22 at one point, the lowest since May 2, 2013.

* Brent crude was unchanged at $98.04 after settling $1.12 down in the previous session. It fell to an an intraday low of $97.60, the lowest price since April 18, 2013.

* U.S. gasoline and distillate stocks jumped by 2.4 million and 4.1 million barrels respectively, compared with analysts' expectations of a 157,000 barrel drop for gasoline and a 571,000 barrels increase for distillates, data from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

* U.S. crude stocks fell by 972,000 barrels last week to 358.6 million barrels, the lowest since Jan. 31, according to EIA data, although analysts had expected a decrease of 1.1 million barrels.

* Crude stocks at the Cushing delivery hub rose 78,000 barrels to 20.36 million barrels in the week to Sept. 5, the EIA said.

* Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, cut oil output by 400,000 barrels in August, a move that coincided with a fall in oil prices to its preferred level of $100 a barrel. OPEC also cut its forecasts for demand for OPEC crude this year and next, according to its monthly report issued on Wednesday.

* The United States will lead a broad coalition to wage an air and land campaign against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria, President Barack Obama said in excerpts of a speech he will make to the country on Wednesday night.

* Energy companies, including Exxon Mobil Corp and BP Plc, face being banned from working on billions of dollars on hard-to-recover oil exploration in Russia in sanctions being considered by the U.S. and Europe over the crisis in Ukraine.

* European Union envoys will meet later on Thursday to discuss whether to implement new sanctions on Russia over its involvement in fighting in Ukraine after failing to make a decision on Wednesday. Russia has removed the bulk of its forces from Ukraine, Ukraine president Petro Poroshenko said Wednesday.

* Libya's oil production is expected to rise to 1 million barrels per day in October, as the oil sector is under complete government control despite factional violence, Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni said on Wednesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares edged down on Thursday as investors were wary of the geopolitical implications of a planned speech by U.S. President Barack Obama, while the dollar held close to fresh six-year highs against the yen.

* The U.S. dollar held near a six-year peak against the yen early on Thursday and powered to a seven-month high on its New Zealand peer, which fell after the country's central bank said its current level is "unjustified and unsustainable".

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

- 0130 GMT China Producer prices Aug

- 0130 GMT China Consumer prices Aug

- 1230 GMT U.S. Weekly jobless claims

- 1800 GMT U.S. Federal budget Aug

(Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)