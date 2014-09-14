UPDATE 3-Oil edges up, breaking six-day stretch of losses
* Russian oil supplies: http://reut.rs/2pZzFr7 (Updates with comment, refreshes prices; changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
SEOUL, Sept 15 U.S. crude oil futures dropped more than $1.20 a barrel to around $91 in early Asian trades on Monday over concerns that new sanctions against Russia will weaken oil demand amid ample supplies and a strong dollar.
U.S. crude fell $1.12 a barrel to $91.15 at 2328 GMT after hitting a session low of $91.01. It settled 56 cents a barrel down at $92.27 on the previous session.
ICE Brent futures for October also lost 75 cents a barrel to $96.36 after closing 97 cents lower at $97.11 previously. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Paul Tait)
