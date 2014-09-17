SEOUL, Sept 17 U.S. crude futures edged lower in early Asian trade on Wednesday as U.S. crude and distillate inventories rose more than expected, easing after steep gains in the previous session on talk of an OPEC production cut and news of lower output in Libya.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Front-month U.S. October crude shed 21 cents a barrel at $94.67 as of 0001 GMT after it settled $1.96 higher at $94.88 in the previous session. The October contract expires on Sept. 22.

* November Brent lost 13 cents a barrel at $98.92 after it settled $1.17 higher at $99.05.

* Oil prices came under pressure as data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 3.3 million barrels in the week Sept. 12 to 362.4 million, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 1.6 million barrels.

* Distillate fuels stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 486,000-barrel gain, the API data showed.

* The more closely watched inventories report from the U.S. government's Energy Information Administration is to be released at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. Crude stocks are expected to have fallen by 1.6 million barrels, according to Monday's Reuters survey of analysts.

* Russia threatened to send more troops to its newly-annexed territory of Crimea on Tuesday, after NATO began exercises in western Ukraine while Kiev's forces are fighting pro-Russian separatists in the east.

* After meeting Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak on Tuesday, OPEC's secretary general Abdullah al-Badri said that he expected the group to lower its oil output target when it meets in late November, which would be its first formal output cut since the 2008 financial crisis.

* Oil dropped below OPEC's preferred level of $100 a barrel last week, which also marks the pain threshold for top world oil producer Russia's faltering economy.

* On Tuesday Libya's El Sharara oil field "slightly" reduced production after rockets hit an area near the Zawiya refinery, a spokesman for state-run National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Tuesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Stock markets around the world rose on Tuesday, ending near session highs as investors bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve wouldn't adjust its guidance about how soon it would raise interest rates. The Fed began its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, and the central bank has said it wouldn't raise rates for a "considerable time."

In the currency market, the dollar fell 0.2 percent against a basket of currencies while the euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.2959 against the dollar.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

0900 Euro zone Inflation, Final Aug

1230 U.S. Infation Aug

1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Sep

1800 Federal Reserve issues statement after policy meeting

1830 Fed chairperson Janet Yellen holds news conference (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)