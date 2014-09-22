SINGAPORE, Sept 22 U.S. crude futures steadied above $92 a barrel on Monday ahead of the contract's expiry after losses in the prior session fueled by ample supplies and the dollar's strength.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for October delivery, which expires later on Monday, was off 4 cents at $92.37 a barrel by 0016 GMT. The November contract was down 10 cents at $91.55.

* The front-month West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 66 cents on Friday, which traders attributed to the liquidation of some long positions ahead of Monday's expiry.

* Brent November oil dropped 33 cents to $98.06 per barrel. The contract rose more than a dollar last week after a two-week slide.

* Exxon Mobil said it will wind down drilling in Russia's Arctic in the face of U.S. sanctions targeting Western cooperation with Moscow's oil sector, after the Obama administration granted a brief extension so it could safely mothball its operations.

* Islamic State militants tightened their noose on a northern Syrian border town on Sunday as the United Nations said the number of Syrian Kurds fleeing into neighbouring Turkey may have topped 100,000 and was likely to go much higher.

* The Group of 20 leading nations say they are tantalisingly close to adding an extra $2 trillion to the global economy and creating millions of new jobs, but Europe's extended stagnation remains a major stumbling block.

* Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to Sept. 16, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said.

* A looming gas glut worldwide is prompting Japanese and Indian firms to resell to European traders and utilities big chunks of U.S. liquefied natural gas they had committed to buy several years ago, signalling tempered enthusiasm for U.S. energy.

* China's bid to limit the consumption of low-quality thermal coal in major cities to help curb pollution will not apply to power plants, traders and utility sources said, exempting a sector responsible for half the country's coal use.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar hovered near six-year highs against the Japanese yen on Monday, underpinned by expectations the world's biggest economy will see the start of its rate-tightening cycle sooner-than-expected.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0800 Italy Industrial orders July

1230 U.S. National activity index Aug

1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Sep

1400 U.S. Existing home sales Aug (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)