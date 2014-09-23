SINGAPORE, Sept 23 U.S. crude futures dropped to a 1-1/2-week low on Tuesday on concerns over ample supplies and slowing economic growth in China, the world's No. 2 oil consumer.

Investors are eyeing a preliminary reading of China's vast manufacturing sector after recent signs pointed to a slowdown. China's Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said on Sunday that the government will not dramatically alter its economic policy because of any one economic indicator.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Front-month U.S. crude was little changed at $90.90 a barrel by 0039 GMT after slipping to $90.58 earlier, its weakest since Sept. 11.

* Brent crude for November delivery was off 7 cents at $96.90 per barrel, after falling by more than a dollar on Monday.

* Russia will meet a plan to boost oil flows to China despite Western sanctions over Russia's role in the Ukraine crisis aimed at barring its oil firms from foreign technologies and funds, Russian deputy energy minister said.

* Indonesian president-elect Joko Widodo plans to halt operations at Pertamina's energy trading unit Petral to allow an audit of its operations as part of efforts to fight alleged fuel smuggling.

* Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi appeared to downplay worries about the impact of sinking crude oil prices on production from the world's top oil exporter.

* U.S. home resales unexpectedly fell in August as investors stepped away from the market, but the decline probably does not signal renewed weakness.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar hovered just below a four-year peak against a basket of major currencies as the euro steadied near a 14-month trough with sellers taking a bit of a breather.

* Asian shares slipped as a periodic bout of angst over China combined with the U.S. dollar's recent meteoric run to pile pressure on commodity prices.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0145 China HSBC manufacturing flash PMI Sep

0600 France Detailed GDP Q2

0700 France Markit manufacturing flash PMI Sep

0730 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI Sep

0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI Sep

1300 U.S. Monthly home price index July

1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI Sep

2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Michael Perry)