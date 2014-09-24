SINGAPORE, Sept 24 U.S. oil futures held above
$91 a barrel on Wednesday, clinging to modest gains from the
previous session, after industry data showed an unexpected fall
in U.S. crude stockpiles last week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for November delivery was up 2 cents at
$91.58 a barrel by 2357 GMT, after gaining on Tuesday for the
first time in five sessions.
* Brent oil was unchanged at $96.85 per barrel,
after a two-day slide.
* U.S. crude inventories fell by 6.5 million barrels in the
week to Sept. 19 to 355.9 million barrels, compared with
analysts' expectations for an increase of 400,000 barrels,
according to data from industry group the American Petroleum
Institute.
* The data comes ahead of the weekly numbers from the U.S.
Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration due out
later on Wednesday.
* Libya's oil output has rebounded to 800,000 barrels per
day after the El Sharara oil field restarted production, a
spokesman for the National Oil Corp said, adding to a growing
global supply glut that has pressured oil prices.
* Iraq's oil exports from its southern terminals on the
Gulf, far from the fighting in its north, have increased so far
this month as bad weather and logistical delays subsided,
approaching a record high reached in May.
* The United Arab Emirates is in no hurry to see OPEC cut
its oil output target this year despite the sharp drop of global
crude prices in the last few months.
* The United States and its Arab allies bombed militant
groups in Syria for the first time on Tuesday, killing scores of
Islamic State fighters, members of a separate al Qaeda-linked
group and opening a new front amid shifting Middle East
alliances.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar fell to as low as 108.46 yen from around 108.75
yen on Wednesday after the Jiji news service reported Japanese
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe saying he would carefully watch the
impact of the yen's recent weakness on Japanese regional
economies.
* More downbeat data from Europe pushed global equity
markets to a third day of losses on Tuesday, while U.S. air
strikes in Syria set a cautionary tone and lifted prices of
safe-haven bonds.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0800 Germany Ifo business climate Sep
0800 Italy Consumer confidence Sep
1400 U.S. New home sales Aug
1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Michael Perry)