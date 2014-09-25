SINGAPORE, Sept 25 U.S. oil futures stretched
overnight gains to trade near $93 a barrel on Thursday, heading
for a third day of gains, after a steep drop in weekly crude
stockpiles.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for November delivery was up 4 cents at
$92.84 a barrel by 0008 GMT, after gaining $1.24 on Wednesday.
* Brent oil was up a cent at $96.96 per barrel. The
crude benchmark fell to as low as $95.60 on Wednesday, its
weakest since July 2012, before rebounding modestly at the
close.
* U.S. crude stockpiles fell unexpectedly last week as
imports dropped to their lowest level in four months, data from
the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.
* Crude inventories fell 4.3 million barrels in the week
ending Sept. 19, defying analysts' expectations for an increase
of 386,000 barrels.
* U.S. and coalition planes pounded Islamic State positions
in Syria again on Wednesday, but the strikes did not halt the
fighters' advance in a Kurdish area where fleeing refugees told
of villages burnt and captives beheaded.
* India's top court scrapped all but four of 218 coal blocks
allocated by the government over the past two decades, in a
tougher-than-expected ruling that sank shares of companies that
have invested heavily in projects around the concessions.
* Singapore's Pavilion Energy said it had signed two
long-term contracts to buy liquefied natural gas for trading and
supply to Asia, adding to a previous contract as the state-owned
firm seeks to become a global supplier.
* Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
discovered natural gas in a well being drilled to
help measure the potential of a giant Brazilian offshore find.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro languished near a 14-month trough early in Asia
after surrendering overnight to stop-loss selling as a major
chart bulwark at $1.2800 gave way.
* Asian stocks rose, cheered by a sizeable overnight rebound
on Wall Street.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0800 Euro zone M3 money supply Aug
0900 Italy Retail sales July
1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Aug
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1345 U.S. Markit Services PMI Flash Sep
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Michael Perry)