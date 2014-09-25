SINGAPORE, Sept 25 U.S. oil futures stretched overnight gains to trade near $93 a barrel on Thursday, heading for a third day of gains, after a steep drop in weekly crude stockpiles.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for November delivery was up 4 cents at $92.84 a barrel by 0008 GMT, after gaining $1.24 on Wednesday.

* Brent oil was up a cent at $96.96 per barrel. The crude benchmark fell to as low as $95.60 on Wednesday, its weakest since July 2012, before rebounding modestly at the close.

* U.S. crude stockpiles fell unexpectedly last week as imports dropped to their lowest level in four months, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

* Crude inventories fell 4.3 million barrels in the week ending Sept. 19, defying analysts' expectations for an increase of 386,000 barrels.

* U.S. and coalition planes pounded Islamic State positions in Syria again on Wednesday, but the strikes did not halt the fighters' advance in a Kurdish area where fleeing refugees told of villages burnt and captives beheaded.

* India's top court scrapped all but four of 218 coal blocks allocated by the government over the past two decades, in a tougher-than-expected ruling that sank shares of companies that have invested heavily in projects around the concessions.

* Singapore's Pavilion Energy said it had signed two long-term contracts to buy liquefied natural gas for trading and supply to Asia, adding to a previous contract as the state-owned firm seeks to become a global supplier.

* Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA discovered natural gas in a well being drilled to help measure the potential of a giant Brazilian offshore find.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro languished near a 14-month trough early in Asia after surrendering overnight to stop-loss selling as a major chart bulwark at $1.2800 gave way.

* Asian stocks rose, cheered by a sizeable overnight rebound on Wall Street.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0800 Euro zone M3 money supply Aug

0900 Italy Retail sales July

1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Aug

1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

1345 U.S. Markit Services PMI Flash Sep

