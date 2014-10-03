TOKYO Oct 3 U.S. crude futures extended gains
on Friday to stay above $91 a barrel, around $3 above the
17-month low hit a day earlier, supported by data showing a drop
at the Cushing, Oklahoma, oil stockpiles hub and a fall in U.S.
unemployment claims.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for November delivery was up 16 cents
at $91.17 a barrel by 0002 GMT, after settling up 28 cents at
$91.01 on Thursday.
The contract on Thursday sank to $88.18, its lowest intraday
level since April 2013, but it has since recovered ground after
industry group Genscape reported a 1.7 million-barrel drop in
Cushing stockpiles over the four days since Sept. 26.
* London Brent crude for November delivery was up 19
cents at $93.61 a barrel, after settling down 74 cents at
$93.42.
On Thursday, it touched $91.55, its lowest since June 2012,
fuelled by growing concerns over weak demand, abundant supply
and signs that Saudi Arabia is in no hurry to cut output.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits fell last week, a sign the labour market may be
tightening.
* Some OPEC delegates said on Thursday it was time for the
group to consider cutting output in November, but core Gulf
members continued to bet that a seasonal pick-up in winter
demand would revive prices.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks ended flat in a volatile session on Thursday
as energy stocks rebounded and investors bought beaten-down
shares, especially small caps.
* The euro gained against the dollar on Thursday for the
first time in eight days after European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi gave no indication of an imminent stimulus program
through the purchase of sovereign bonds.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)
- 0100 China NBS non-manufacturing PMI Sep
- 0800 Eurozone Markit Services Final PMI Sept
- 0900 Eurozone Retail Sales Aug
- 1230 U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls Sept
- 1230 U.S. Unemployment Rate Sept
- 1230 U.S. International Trade Aug
- 1345 U.S. Markit Svcs PMI Final Sept
- 1400 U.S. ISM N-Mfg PMI Sept
- 1430 U.S. ECRI Weekly
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Stephen Coates)