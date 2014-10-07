SINGAPORE Oct 7 U.S. crude futures rose on
Tuesday to hold above $90 a barrel, clinging to overnight gains
after the U.S. dollar posted its biggest one-day drop since
January as the bounce from Friday's strong nonfarm payrolls
faded.
However, support from a softer dollar could be muted as
oversupplied crude markets and lacklustre demand weigh on oil
prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for November delivery rose 13 cents to
$90.48 a barrel by 0030 GMT on Tuesday after gaining 60 cents on
Monday.
* Brent crude for November delivery gained 8 cents
to $92.87 a barrel after ending the previous session 48 cents
higher.
* U.S. crude inventories rose by 1.4 million barrels last
week to 358 million barrels according to analysts polled by
Reuters ahead of weekly inventory reports from industry group
the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the U.S. Department
of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA).
* Stocks of distillates, which include heating oil and
diesel fuel, were expected to have fallen 1.3 million barrels
last week, the same poll showed, while gasoline stocks were seen
down 1.1 million barrels.
* Fighting raged between Kurdish defenders and Islamic State
militants in Kobani on Monday as more than 2,000 Syrian Kurds
fled into Turkey from the Syrian border town following an
assault that has lasted almost three weeks.
* NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday the
alliance will support member state Turkey if it comes under
attack from fighting involving Islamic State militants in
neighbouring Syria.
* Plans by NATO to create a rapid reaction military force in
eastern Europe do not violate a post-Cold War deal struck with
Russia on troop and equipment levels in the region, new NATO
chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.
* Germany and France will present a new proposal shortly
under which their soldiers could participate in the monitoring
of the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, a German foreign ministry
spokesman said on Monday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares tentatively rose in early trade on Tuesday,
while the dollar steadied after marking its biggest one-day fall
since July 2013 on Monday.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:
- 0600 GMT Germany Industrial output Aug
- 0645 GMT France Budget balance Aug
- 1400 GMT U.S. JOLTS job openings Aug
- 1400 GMT U.S. IBD economic optimism Oct
- 1900 GMT U.S. Consumer credit Aug
(Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)