SINGAPORE Oct 7 U.S. crude futures rose on Tuesday to hold above $90 a barrel, clinging to overnight gains after the U.S. dollar posted its biggest one-day drop since January as the bounce from Friday's strong nonfarm payrolls faded.

However, support from a softer dollar could be muted as oversupplied crude markets and lacklustre demand weigh on oil prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for November delivery rose 13 cents to $90.48 a barrel by 0030 GMT on Tuesday after gaining 60 cents on Monday.

* Brent crude for November delivery gained 8 cents to $92.87 a barrel after ending the previous session 48 cents higher.

* U.S. crude inventories rose by 1.4 million barrels last week to 358 million barrels according to analysts polled by Reuters ahead of weekly inventory reports from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA).

* Stocks of distillates, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, were expected to have fallen 1.3 million barrels last week, the same poll showed, while gasoline stocks were seen down 1.1 million barrels.

* Fighting raged between Kurdish defenders and Islamic State militants in Kobani on Monday as more than 2,000 Syrian Kurds fled into Turkey from the Syrian border town following an assault that has lasted almost three weeks.

* NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday the alliance will support member state Turkey if it comes under attack from fighting involving Islamic State militants in neighbouring Syria.

* Plans by NATO to create a rapid reaction military force in eastern Europe do not violate a post-Cold War deal struck with Russia on troop and equipment levels in the region, new NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

* Germany and France will present a new proposal shortly under which their soldiers could participate in the monitoring of the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, a German foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares tentatively rose in early trade on Tuesday, while the dollar steadied after marking its biggest one-day fall since July 2013 on Monday.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

- 0600 GMT Germany Industrial output Aug

- 0645 GMT France Budget balance Aug

- 1400 GMT U.S. JOLTS job openings Aug

- 1400 GMT U.S. IBD economic optimism Oct

