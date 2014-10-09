SINGAPORE Oct 9 U.S. crude futures climbed towards $88 a barrel on Thursday, rebounding after falling to their lowest level in 18 months on a weaker dollar and a draw on inventories at the Cushing delivery hub.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for November delivery was up 47 cents at$87.77 by 0102 GMT, after settling down $1.54. It earlier hit $86.83, its lowest level since April 2013.

* Brent crude for November delivery rose 35 cents to $91.73 after ending the previous session down 73 cents. It fell to as low as $90.57 on Wednesday, the lowest since June 2012.

* U.S. crude inventories surged by 5 million barrels in the week to Oct. 3, far higher than the 1.5 million barrel build forecast by analysts, data from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

* Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S. crude futures fell 1.58 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

* Islamic State fighters launched a renewed assault on the Syrian city of Kobani on Wednesday as U.S. and coalition warplanes attacked Islamic Militant targets in Syria.

* At least 21 people were killed in riots in Turkey on Wednesday as Kurdish protestors battled police over Ankara's inaction at protecting Kurds from fighting in neighbouring Syria.

* Top diplomats from Iran, the European Union and the United States, including U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, will meet in Vienna next week, to help clinch a long-elusive deal to end a dispute over Tehran's nuclear programme by a Nov. 24 deadline.

* Egypt will train Libyan forces to fight terrorism and help secure a shared border, the prime ministers of the two states announced in Cairo on Wednesday, stepping up efforts against Islamist insurgents in both countries.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies slipped on Thursday to 85.198, its lowest level in nearly two weeks, having fallen 1.8 percent from its four-year high of 86.746 hit last Friday.

* Asian shares bounced back, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gaining 0.5 percent, after minutes of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting highlighted concerns about downside risks to the global economy and the dollar's strength.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

- 0600 GMT Germany Trade data Aug

- 0645 GMT France Trade data Aug

- 1230 GMT U.S. Weekly jobless claims

- 1400 GMT U.S. Wholesale inventories Aug (Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Joseph Radford)