SEOUL Oct 14 U.S. crude futures fell to around $85 a barrel on Tuesday in early Asian trade on persistent concerns about a possible oil supply glut, easing despite some support from strong import figures from China.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude fell 68 cents a barrel to $85.06 as of 0005 GMT after it settled down 8 cents at $85.74 a barrel in the previous session.

* Brent November crude lost 64 cents a barrel at $88.25 after it ended $1.32 lower at $88.89 a barrel, having slumped to $87.74, the lowest front-month price since December 2010. The intraday low was a contract low ahead of its expiration on Thursday.

* Saudi Arabia is quietly telling oil market participants that Riyadh is comfortable with markedly lower oil prices for an extended period, a sharp shift in policy that may be aimed at slowing the expansion of rival producers including those in the U.S. shale patch.

* China posted a strong rebound in commodities imports in September. Crude oil imports rose a stronger-than-expected 13 percent in September from August, but analysts said the country may be boosting its strategic reserves given demand growth in the world's largest energy consumer remains subdued.

* World oil prices are on the brink of sliding another $10 or more, according to chart analysts who say the drop of more than 20 percent since June has wiped out key support levels and left behind a "technical graveyard".

* Iraq has cut its November oil prices for customers in Asia and Europe following a similar move by top global exporter Saudi Arabia as OPEC producers compete for market share in the face of weaker global oil demand and prices.

* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories were forecast to have increased in the week ended Oct. 10, while refined products likely fell, according to a preliminary Reuters survey ahead of weekly inventory reports from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) and from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA).

* On the geopolitical front, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday a nuclear deal with the West was bound to happen and he believed it could be achieved by a Nov. 24 deadline.

MARKETS NEWS

* Stocks on Wall Street tumbled in late selling on Monday as the technical picture soured for the S&P 500, while the U.S. dollar posted its worst day in a year after comments from Federal Reserve officials hinted at delays in expected interest rate hikes. The softer dollar lifted pressure off metals prices.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0645 France Current account Aug

0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Oct

0900 Euro zone Industrial output Aug

1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism Sep

(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)