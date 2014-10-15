SEOUL Oct 15 U.S. crude futures steadied above $82 a barrel on Wednesay in early Asian trade, recovering some ground after diving $4 a barrel in the previous session as investors fretted about ample U.S. shale and OPEC output despite signs of easing demand.

* U.S. crude rose 36 cents a barrel to $82.20 as of 0028 GMT after it settled $3.90 a barrel lower at $81.84, its biggest one-day percentage fall in nearly two years.

* Brent crude for November climbed 46 cents at $85.50. It settled $3.85 down at $85.04 a barrel after plunging below $85 a barrel for the first time since 2010. It was the biggest one-day drop since 2011.

* Iran, in a change of tack, is saying it can live with lower oil prices, moving closer to the views of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf OPEC members and reducing the likelihood of any collective cut in OPEC output to support prices.

* U.S. oil production from the country's fastest-growing shale basins is set to rise by some 106,000 bpd in November from a month earlier, projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Tuesday.

* Demand for oil in 2015 will grow far slower than previously forecast as global economies remain weak, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday, and prices may extend their sharp fall so long as OPEC shows no sign of countering a supply surge.

* The IEA cut its 2015 estimate for oil demand growth by 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) from its previous forecast and now expects demand growth of 1.1 million bpd to 93.5 million.

* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories were forecast to have increased in the week ended Oct. 10, while refined products likely fell, an expanded Reuters survey showed on Tuesday.

* The poll of eight analysts ahead of weekly inventory reports from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Wednesay and from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday, showed crude stocks are expected to increase 2.8 million barrels on average last week. The reports were delayed a day due to a public holiday on Monday.

* U.S. and German debt attracted buyers on lingering anxiety over world economic growth. Wall Street struggled to maintain gains, after rising more than 1 percent earlier, as energy shares slid to enter a bear market.

* An MSCI gauge of major stocks worldwide was down 0.15 percent after hitting an eight-month low earlier. Investors have turned more defensive due to worries about the U.S. Federal Reserve ending its bond-buying stimulus later this month, mounting risks of recession in the euro zone, and a floundering Japanese economy.

0130 China Consumer prices Sep

0130 China Producer prices Sep

1230 U.S. Retail sales Sep

1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Oct

1400 U.S. Business inventories Aug

1500 U.S. Federal budget Sep (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)