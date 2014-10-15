SEOUL Oct 15 U.S. crude futures steadied above
$82 a barrel on Wednesay in early Asian trade, recovering some
ground after diving $4 a barrel in the previous session as
investors fretted about ample U.S. shale and OPEC output despite
signs of easing demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude rose 36 cents a barrel to $82.20 as of
0028 GMT after it settled $3.90 a barrel lower at $81.84, its
biggest one-day percentage fall in nearly two years.
* Brent crude for November climbed 46 cents at
$85.50. It settled $3.85 down at $85.04 a barrel after plunging
below $85 a barrel for the first time since 2010. It was the
biggest one-day drop since 2011.
* Iran, in a change of tack, is saying it can live with
lower oil prices, moving closer to the views of Saudi Arabia and
other Gulf OPEC members and reducing the likelihood of any
collective cut in OPEC output to support prices.
* U.S. oil production from the country's fastest-growing
shale basins is set to rise by some 106,000 bpd in November from
a month earlier, projections from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration showed on Tuesday.
* Demand for oil in 2015 will grow far slower than
previously forecast as global economies remain weak, the
International Energy Agency said on Tuesday, and prices may
extend their sharp fall so long as OPEC shows no sign of
countering a supply surge.
* The IEA cut its 2015 estimate for oil demand growth by
300,000 barrels per day (bpd) from its previous forecast and now
expects demand growth of 1.1 million bpd to 93.5 million.
* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories were forecast to
have increased in the week ended Oct. 10, while refined products
likely fell, an expanded Reuters survey showed on Tuesday.
* The poll of eight analysts ahead of weekly inventory
reports from industry group the American Petroleum Institute
(API) on Wednesay and from the U.S. Department of Energy's
Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday, showed
crude stocks are expected to increase 2.8 million barrels on
average last week. The reports were delayed a day due to a
public holiday on Monday.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. and German debt attracted buyers on lingering anxiety
over world economic growth. Wall Street struggled to maintain
gains, after rising more than 1 percent earlier, as energy
shares slid to enter a bear market.
* An MSCI gauge of major stocks worldwide
was down 0.15 percent after hitting an eight-month low earlier.
Investors have turned more defensive due to worries about the
U.S. Federal Reserve ending its bond-buying stimulus later this
month, mounting risks of recession in the euro zone, and a
floundering Japanese economy.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China Consumer prices Sep
0130 China Producer prices Sep
1230 U.S. Retail sales Sep
1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Oct
1400 U.S. Business inventories Aug
1500 U.S. Federal budget Sep
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)