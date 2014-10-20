SINGAPORE Oct 20 U.S. crude futures bounced
back above $83 a barrel on Monday after a three-week fall that
pulled prices to their lowest since 2012 amid abundant supply
and slack demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for November delivery was up 67 cents at
$83.42 a barrel by 2355 GMT. The contract dropped 3.6 percent
last week, having touched a low of $79.78 on Thursday, its
weakest since June 2012.
* Brent oil for December rose 34 cents to $86.50 per
barrel. The benchmark marked a fourth straight weekly loss last
week when it dropped to as far as $82.60, its lowest since
November 2010.
* Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and
options positions in the week to Oct. 14, the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission said.
* The fiercest fighting in days shook the Syrian border town
of Kobani overnight as Islamic State fighters attacked Kurdish
defenders with mortars and car bombs.
* A self-styled rival government controlling Libya's capital
announced its own oil policies last week, drawing a rebuttal
from Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni who said oil revenues
continued to go to the elected government.
* Indian refiners will pay $500 million to Iran this week,
the second installment in an interim deal that allows Tehran to
recover part of overseas frozen oil revenues that are payments
for oil it has sold.
* Indonesia's President-elect Joko Widodo plans to order the
steepest rise in subsidised fuel prices in nine years soon after
he takes over the reins of Southeast Asia's largest economy.
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. dollar edged higher against a basket of major
currencies on Friday after strong U.S. consumer sentiment data
calmed nerves at the end of a week of severe market volatility.
* World equity markets rallied, with European stocks surging
the most in more than two years, and bond prices slid as
investors poured back into beaten-down markets on solid U.S.
corporate earnings and rising consumer sentiment.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Producer prices Sep
0800 Euro zone Current account Aug
0800 Italy Industrial orders Aug
