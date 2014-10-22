SINGAPORE Oct 22 U.S. crude futures gained for a second straight session on Wednesday as buyers returned to the market after a recent selloff that pulled prices to their lowest level since 2012.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for December delivery was up 11 cents at $82.60 a barrel by 0015 GMT. The front-month contract fell to $79.78 last week, its lowest since June 2012, pressured by bountiful supply.

* December Brent oil was little changed at $86.25 per barrel, after climbing by almost a dollar on Tuesday.

* U.S. crude inventories rose by 1.2 million barrels in the week to Oct. 17 to 371.9 million barrels, compared with analyst expectations for an increase of 2.7 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed.

* Gasoline stocks fell by 532,000 barrels, compared with analyst forecasts for a 1-million-barrel decline.

* Iran has accused fellow Muslim countries in the Middle East of plotting with the West to bring down oil prices as a tactic to further undermine its sanctions-hit economy.

* Plunging global oil prices may turn hopes for cheap liquefied natural gas supplies from the United States into a costly disappointment for Asian buyers who have already invested billions of dollars in long-term contracts.

* Standard Chartered Bank oil analyst Paul Horsnell, renowned for having called the market's long rally a decade ago, is sticking with a more bullish bias even as prices slump to four-year lows. Horsnell and his team said OPEC would have to cut production by some 1 million barrels per day to prevent a rise in global stockpiles in the first quarter of 2015.

* The sudden death of Total's top executive may make it even trickier for the French oil major to overhaul its expensive exploration strategy while simultaneously cutting costs to please shareholders as oil prices fall.

* Australian investment bank Macquarie Group has bought Deutsche Bank's uranium book, a source familiar with the matter said, as the increasingly commodities-focused lender pushes deeper into global energy trading.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro fell sharply against the dollar on Tuesday after Reuters reported the European Central Bank was looking at buying corporate bonds as soon as December in its efforts to revive the stagnating euro zone economy. Global equities advanced as technology earnings lifted U.S. shares.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

1100 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index

1230 U.S. Consumer prices Sep

1530 U.S. Cleveland Fed consumer prices Sep

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)