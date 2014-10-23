SINGAPORE Oct 23 U.S. oil futures fell further on Thursday after losing over $2 the session before as crude stockpiles in the world's top oil consumer surged far more than analysts had expected.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Front-month U.S. crude was down 9 cents at $80.43 a barrel by 0021 GMT. The contract dropped $2.29 on Wednesday, and traded not far off last week's trough of $79.78 which was its lowest since 2010.

* Brent crude for December delivery was little changed at $84.68 a barrel. Brent fell $1.51 in the previous session.

* U.S. crude inventories rose last week by 7.1 million barrels to 377.68 million barrels, more than double the 2.7 million-barrel increase analysts had forecast, data from the Energy Information Administration showed.

* Refiners reduced runs amid seasonal maintenance and plants in the Midwest region were running at their lowest mid-October rates in at least four years.

* The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) should cut its oil output by at least 500,000 barrels per day, a Libyan oil official said, to tackle oversupply and support prices that have slid to a four-year low. The 12-member OPEC meets on Nov. 27.

* China's crude oil imports from Iran rose 5.8 percent from a year earlier to 503,261 barrels per day (bpd) in September, in an expected rebound after a fall in the previous month, customs data showed on Wednesday.

* French oil company Total has appointed refining boss Patrick Pouyanne as chief executive to succeed Christophe de Margerie who was killed in a plane crash in Moscow this week.

MARKETS NEWS

* The U.S. dollar extended gains on Wednesday after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation along with concerns over European banks sent the greenback to one-week highs against the euro. Global equities faltered as Wall Street tumbled.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0145 China HSBC manufacturing flash PMI Oct

0645 France Business climate Oct

0700 France Markit manufacturing flash PMI Oct

0730 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI Oct

0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI Oct

1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

1230 U.S. National acivity index Sep

1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Aug

1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI Oct

1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Oct

1400 U.S. Leading index Sep (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)