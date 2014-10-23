SINGAPORE Oct 23 U.S. oil futures fell further
on Thursday after losing over $2 the session before as crude
stockpiles in the world's top oil consumer surged far more than
analysts had expected.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Front-month U.S. crude was down 9 cents at $80.43 a
barrel by 0021 GMT. The contract dropped $2.29 on Wednesday, and
traded not far off last week's trough of $79.78 which was its
lowest since 2010.
* Brent crude for December delivery was little
changed at $84.68 a barrel. Brent fell $1.51 in the previous
session.
* U.S. crude inventories rose last week by 7.1 million
barrels to 377.68 million barrels, more than double the 2.7
million-barrel increase analysts had forecast, data from the
Energy Information Administration showed.
* Refiners reduced runs amid seasonal maintenance and plants
in the Midwest region were running at their lowest mid-October
rates in at least four years.
* The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC) should cut its oil output by at least 500,000 barrels per
day, a Libyan oil official said, to tackle oversupply and
support prices that have slid to a four-year low. The 12-member
OPEC meets on Nov. 27.
* China's crude oil imports from Iran rose 5.8 percent from
a year earlier to 503,261 barrels per day (bpd) in September, in
an expected rebound after a fall in the previous month, customs
data showed on Wednesday.
* French oil company Total has appointed refining
boss Patrick Pouyanne as chief executive to succeed Christophe
de Margerie who was killed in a plane crash in Moscow this week.
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. dollar extended gains on Wednesday after
higher-than-expected U.S. inflation along with concerns over
European banks sent the greenback to one-week highs against the
euro. Global equities faltered as Wall Street tumbled.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0145 China HSBC manufacturing flash PMI Oct
0645 France Business climate Oct
0700 France Markit manufacturing flash PMI Oct
0730 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI Oct
0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI Oct
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. National acivity index Sep
1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Aug
1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI Oct
1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Oct
1400 U.S. Leading index Sep
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)