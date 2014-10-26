TOKYO Oct 27 U.S. crude futures edged up on Monday to hold above $81 a barrel, following a four-week slide that has pulled prices down by nearly 10 percent amid abundant supply amid and weak demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for December delivery was up 10 cents at $81.11 a barrel by 2314 GMT, after settling down $1.08 on Friday following a spike up on Thursday on news that Saudi Arabia had boosted production but cut supplies to the market in September.

* London Brent crude for December delivery was down 13 cents at $86.00 a barrel, after settling down 70 cents.

* The front-month contract has recovered some lost ground after dropping to less than $83 a barrel on Oct. 16, its lowest in almost four years.

* The recent decline in global oil prices will prove temporary even if it lasts a year or so, since population growth will ultimately bring higher consumption and prices, the chief executive of Saudi Basic Industries Corp, Mohamed al-Mady, said on Sunday.

* Iraqi government forces and Shi'ite militias seized control of the strategic town of Jurf al-Sakhar near Baghdad from Islamic State on Saturday and Kurdish fighters made gains in the north after heavy coalition air strikes against the Sunni militants.

* A senior Kuwaiti official said on Sunday the Khafji oilfield, run jointly with Saudi Arabia, had been shut down for "purely technical and not political" reasons, state news agency KUNA reported.

* Yemen resumed exports from its main oil pipeline on Saturday, one day after an attack by tribesmen temporarily halted flows, industry sources said.

* The average price of U.S. retail gasoline dropped 18 cents in the past two weeks to the lowest level in nearly four years, driven by a steep drop in oil prices, according to the latest Lundberg survey released on Sunday.

* An unusually large 5 million barrel oil options trade on Friday has sparked speculation that Mexico has restarted its annual hedging program, shifting gears from the U.S. market to the European benchmark Brent.

* Heavy fighting flared on Sunday between Libya's army and Islamist militias apparently trying to retake one of their largest camps in the eastern city of Benghazi, military officials said.

MARKETS NEWS

* Roughly one in five of the euro zone's top lenders failed landmark health checks at the end of last year but most have since repaired their finances, the European Central Bank said on Sunday.

* While 25 of the euro zone's 130 biggest banks failed the health check at the end of last year with a total capital shortfall of 25 billion euros, a dozen have already raised 15 billion euros this year to make repairs.

* U.S. stocks closed out their best week in nearly two years on Friday, helped by earnings from Microsoft and Procter & Gamble and as concerns eased over the possible spread of Ebola in the United States.

* The euro was slightly higher against the dollar on Monday.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

- 0900 Germany Ifo Business Climate Oct

- 0900 Euro Zone Money-M3 Annual Growth Sept

- 1345 U.S. Markit Comp Flash PMI Oct

- 1400 U.S. Pending Homes Index Sept

- 1430 U.S. Dallas Fed Mfg Bus Idx Oct (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)