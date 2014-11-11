SINGAPORE Nov 11 U.S. crude held above $77 a barrel in early trade on Tuesday, with a firm dollar and robust production growth at U.S. shale oil fields balanced by geopolitical risks in Libya and Ukraine.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude was down 3 cents at $77.37 a barrel by 0109 GMT. The contract fell $1.25 on Monday.

* Brent was down 15 cents at $82.19 a barrel, not far from this year's low of $81.63 reached last week.

* U.S. oil and natural gas production from the country's fastest growing and largest shale fields showed no sign of slowing down, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said.

* The U.S. dollar rallied on Monday towards a four-year high against a basket of currencies.

* Libya's political strife intensified as a rival government that has seized the capital stepped up its battle for power and legitimacy, taking control of a key oilfield.

* Libya's oil output rose above 900,000 barrels per day in September, above June lows of 100,000 bpd. But it looks under threat and has already fallen to around 500,000 bpd at most.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co has slashed its 2015 Brent price forecast by $33 to $82 per barrel, citing supply pressures in the Atlantic Basin and an apparent inability of OPEC member states to work cohesively to restrain production and rebalance the market.

* Ship fuel prices rose on Monday and buyers scrambled for new stocks after the bankruptcy of the world's biggest supplier, Denmark's OW Bunker.

* Venezuela is rushing to import up to 2.4 million barrels of diesel and gasoline after power outages hit its main refining complex.

* Operations at Iraq's biggest oilfield, Rumaila, have not been affected by sliding oil prices and the government's battle against Islamic State militants, a senior executive at developer BP said on Monday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares got off to a lacklustre start on Tuesday as oil prices continued to drop, while Japanese shares marked early gains.

DATA/EVENTS

The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

1230 U.S. NFIB business optimism Oct

1245 U.S. Weekly ICSC chain store sales (Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)