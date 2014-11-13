SINGAPORE Nov 13 U.S. crude edged lower to around $77 a barrel in early Asian trade on Thursday after OPEC said demand for its oil will fall next year, while Saudi Arabia kept its silence about a possible cut in production.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for December delivery was trading 12 cents lower at $77.06 a barrel at 0057 GMT, after dipping as low as $76.86.

* Global demand for oil from OPEC next year will be far below its current output level because of the U.S. shale boom, the group said on Wednesday.

* Saudi Arabia Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi broke months of silence on Wednesday to reaffirm the kingdom's longstanding policy of seeking stable global markets, dismissing talk of a "price war" but offering no insight on his response to tumbling crude prices.

* U.S. crude stocks fell by 1.5 million barrels last week to 373 million, compared with analysts' expectations for a increase of 800,000 barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 301,000 barrels.

* Falling oil prices may cut investment in U.S. shale oil by 10 percent next year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said, slowing growth in a sector that has turned the United States into a major global producer.

* Libya on Wednesday abandoned an attempt to restart production at the El Sharara oil field, one of the country's biggest, after a pipeline blockage, state-run National Oil Corp (NOC) said.

* Refinery problems in the Americas are drawing European gasoline cargoes across the Atlantic, providing timely support to refining margins that had been expected to fall at the end of the maintenance season.

MARKETS NEWS

* MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.15%, following U.S. equity prices lower.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)

- 0530 China Industrial output Oct

- 0530 China Retail sales Oct

- 0530 China Urban investment Oct

- 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

- 1500 U.S. JOLTS job openings Sep

- 1600 U.S. EIA weekly oil inventory data

- 1900 U.S. Federal budget Oct

(Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Richard Pullin)