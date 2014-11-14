SINGAPORE Nov 14 U.S. crude rose to hold above $74 a barrel on Friday after shedding almost 4 percent to hit a four-year low in the previous session on renewed concerns of an oil glut after stockpiles climbed at the U.S. Cushing delivery hub.

Saudi Arabia's oil minister also appeared to rule out a cut in production by the key OPEC member when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets in Vienna on Nov. 27 fuelling fears of oversupply.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for December delivery rose to 23 cents to $74.43 a barrel by 0116 GMT on Friday after dropping $2.97 in the previous session, the lowest since September 2010.

* Brent front month crude futures rose to $77.96 after the December forward contract, which ended on Thursday, fell $2.46 to $77.92, a level not seen since September 2010.

* Brent, which is down for its eighth straight week after losing nearly 7 percent so far, is set for its longest weekly losing streak ever since records began in 1988 based on Reuters data.

* U.S. crude stockpiles unexpectedly fell 1.7 million barrels last week, against analysts' expectations of a 750,000 barrel build in inventories, data from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration showed on Thursday.

* Crude stocks at the key Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub climbed by a larger than expected 1.7 million barrels, the EIA said.

* Iraqi and Kurdish officials have agreed to a deal over oil exports and civil service payments which should ease tension between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government, Iraq's finance minister said on Thursday.

* The 120,000 barrel-a-day Hariga oil port in eastern Libya has reopened after state security guards ended a protest over unpaid wages, a port source said Thursday, but moves to restart production at the key El Sharara oil field were abandoned on Wednesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar rose to a fresh seven-year high against the yen on Friday, bolstered by rising Japanese equities amid speculation that Japan's leader would call an election and delay a sales tax hike. ]

DATA/EVENTS

