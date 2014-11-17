SINGAPORE Nov 17 U.S. crude held steady below
$75 a barrel on Monday as investors digested news that Japan,
the world's No.4 crude importer, was slipping into recession and
comments from the West's energy watchdog that a return to high
oil prices was unlikely soon.
All eyes are on next week's OPEC meeting and whether the oil
producers' group will cut output.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for December delivery was unchanged at
75.82 a barrel by 0054 GMT. The contract settled $1.61 higher on
Friday.
* Brent crude for January delivery was down 9 cents
at $79.32 a barrel.
* Japan's economy shrank an annualised 1.6 percent in
July-September, confounding expectations for a modest rebound.
The latest data puts Japan in a technical recession, following a
contraction in the second quarter.
* The oil market has entered a new era with lower Chinese
economic growth and booming U.S. shale output, making a return
soon to high prices unlikely, the West's energy watchdog said on
Friday.
* Iraqi government forces got within a kilometre (half a
mile) of the country's biggest refinery on Friday, the closest
they have come to breaking an Islamic State siege of the
facility in months of fighting, two army officers and a witness
said.
* Oil production in North Dakota rose more than 50,000
barrels per day to an all-time high of 1.18 million bpd in
September, according to monthly data the state Industrial
Commission released on Friday.
* The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives approved
the Keystone XL pipeline on Friday, but a similar measure
struggled to get enough support in the Senate and President
Barack Obama indicated he might use his veto if the bill does
get through Congress.
* More than a year ago, U.S. regulators quietly gave a small
company permission to export lightly processed oil known as
condensate - a previously unreported ruling that could further
strengthen the hand of big energy companies pushing hard to chip
away at a 40-year-old ban on domestic crude exports.
MARKETS NEWS
* Japanese stocks slipped on Monday and the yen stumbled to
a fresh seven-year low against the dollar after the GDP data.
* The downbeat GDP data sent the Nikkei stock average
skidding 1.1 percent. The dollar rallied 0.4 percent to
116.71 yen, rising as high as 117.06.
* MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was slightly lower in early trade.
