SINGAPORE Nov 17 U.S. crude held steady below $75 a barrel on Monday as investors digested news that Japan, the world's No.4 crude importer, was slipping into recession and comments from the West's energy watchdog that a return to high oil prices was unlikely soon.

All eyes are on next week's OPEC meeting and whether the oil producers' group will cut output.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for December delivery was unchanged at 75.82 a barrel by 0054 GMT. The contract settled $1.61 higher on Friday.

* Brent crude for January delivery was down 9 cents at $79.32 a barrel.

* Japan's economy shrank an annualised 1.6 percent in July-September, confounding expectations for a modest rebound. The latest data puts Japan in a technical recession, following a contraction in the second quarter.

* The oil market has entered a new era with lower Chinese economic growth and booming U.S. shale output, making a return soon to high prices unlikely, the West's energy watchdog said on Friday.

* Iraqi government forces got within a kilometre (half a mile) of the country's biggest refinery on Friday, the closest they have come to breaking an Islamic State siege of the facility in months of fighting, two army officers and a witness said.

* Oil production in North Dakota rose more than 50,000 barrels per day to an all-time high of 1.18 million bpd in September, according to monthly data the state Industrial Commission released on Friday.

* The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives approved the Keystone XL pipeline on Friday, but a similar measure struggled to get enough support in the Senate and President Barack Obama indicated he might use his veto if the bill does get through Congress.

* More than a year ago, U.S. regulators quietly gave a small company permission to export lightly processed oil known as condensate - a previously unreported ruling that could further strengthen the hand of big energy companies pushing hard to chip away at a 40-year-old ban on domestic crude exports.

MARKETS NEWS

* Japanese stocks slipped on Monday and the yen stumbled to a fresh seven-year low against the dollar after the GDP data.

* The downbeat GDP data sent the Nikkei stock average skidding 1.1 percent. The dollar rallied 0.4 percent to 116.71 yen, rising as high as 117.06.

* MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was slightly lower in early trade.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

- 1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Sep

- 1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Nov

- 1415 U.S. Industrial output Oct (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Joseph Radford)