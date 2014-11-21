SINGAPORE Nov 21 U.S. crude climbed towards $77 a barrel in Asian trade on Friday following strong U.S. economic data overnight and mounting speculation oil ministers could agree production cuts at next week's OPEC meeting.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures for January delivery rose 60 cents to $76.46 a barrel as of 0111 GMT after closing up $1 in the previous session. The benchmark touched a high of $76.80 in early Asian trade and is on course to snap a seven-week losing streak.

* Brent crude for January delivery climbed 60 cents to $79.93 after settling up $1.23 in the previous session.

* Upbeat U.S. economic data included a business activity index which jumped to its highest level in 21 years, and home resales which rose to an annual rate of 5.26 million units, the highest rate since September 2013.

* U.S. jobless claims fell less than expected to a seasonally adjusted 291,000 last week, but claims have now been below the 300,000 threshold for 10 straight weeks, a sign that the labor market is strengthening.

* Venezuela would be willing to cut oil output if OPEC agrees to production cuts at the oil cartel's meeting on Nov. 27, its Foreign Minister said on Thursday. Venezuela, Libya and Ecuador have previously called for OPEC to cut production at the meeting to shore up oil prices which have fallen to four year lows.

* The deadline to reach agreement over Iran's nuclear programme could be extended to March amid sharp disagreements between Tehran and six world powers that could scupper a deal by the Nov. 24 deadline, officials close to the talks said on Thursday.

* Iran, which exports around 1.3 million barrels per day, will double oil exports within two months if sanctions over Tehran's nuclear programme are lifted, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh told official news agency IRNA.

* Russia warned the United States on Thursday against supplying arms to Ukrainian forces fighting pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares took solace from data showing broad U.S. economic strength even as signs of spreading weakness in China and Europe checked risk appetite, while the yen nursed its losses after sliding to multi-year lows against the dollar and euro overnight.

DATA/EVENTS

* There is no major data ahead for Friday. (Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)