SINGAPORE Nov 24 U.S. crude futures steadied above $76 a barrel on Monday, clinging to gains from the previous session after a rally spurred by China's first interest rate cut in more than two years.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for January delivery was little changed at $76.50 per barrel by 2347 GMT. The contract gained 93 cents on Friday and posted its first weekly gain in eight.

* Brent January crude was also nearly flat at $80.29 a barrel, after rising by $1.03 in the prior session.

* Friday's surprise cut in China's interest rates reflects a change of course by Beijing and the central bank, which had persisted with modest stimulus measures before finally deciding that a bold monetary policy step was required to stabilise the world's second-largest economy.

* China's leadership and central bank are ready to cut interest rates again and also loosen lending restrictions, concerned that falling prices could trigger a surge in debt defaults, business failures and job losses, said sources involved in policy-making.

* The rate cuts bode well for oil demand from China, the world's No. 2 consumer.

* Investors are also eyeing this week's meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries at which the group would decide whether to cut output to trim global supply and boost oil prices that have fallen by 30 percent since June.

* Iran will try to persuade Saudi Arabia to cut oil production when the oil ministers from the two OPEC members meet in Vienna on Nov. 27, Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Sunday.

* A panel of national representatives reviewed OPEC's oil market outlook for 2015 last week, OPEC sources said, preparing the ground for this week's meeting that will decide how to address a looming oversupply of crude.

* Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to Nov. 18, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian share markets followed the dollar higher on Monday as the prospect of further policy stimulus in China and Europe whetted risk appetites while sending the euro skidding.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0900 Germany Ifo business climate Nov

1330 U.S. National activity index Oct

1445 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Nov

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)