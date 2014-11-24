SINGAPORE Nov 24 U.S. crude futures steadied
above $76 a barrel on Monday, clinging to gains from the
previous session after a rally spurred by China's first interest
rate cut in more than two years.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for January delivery was little changed
at $76.50 per barrel by 2347 GMT. The contract gained 93 cents
on Friday and posted its first weekly gain in eight.
* Brent January crude was also nearly flat at $80.29
a barrel, after rising by $1.03 in the prior session.
* Friday's surprise cut in China's interest rates reflects a
change of course by Beijing and the central bank, which had
persisted with modest stimulus measures before finally deciding
that a bold monetary policy step was required to stabilise the
world's second-largest economy.
* China's leadership and central bank are ready to cut
interest rates again and also loosen lending restrictions,
concerned that falling prices could trigger a surge in debt
defaults, business failures and job losses, said sources
involved in policy-making.
* The rate cuts bode well for oil demand from China, the
world's No. 2 consumer.
* Investors are also eyeing this week's meeting of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries at which the
group would decide whether to cut output to trim global supply
and boost oil prices that have fallen by 30 percent since June.
* Iran will try to persuade Saudi Arabia to cut oil
production when the oil ministers from the two OPEC members meet
in Vienna on Nov. 27, Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency
reported on Sunday.
* A panel of national representatives reviewed OPEC's oil
market outlook for 2015 last week, OPEC sources said, preparing
the ground for this week's meeting that will decide how to
address a looming oversupply of crude.
* Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and
options positions in the week to Nov. 18, the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission said.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian share markets followed the dollar higher on Monday
as the prospect of further policy stimulus in China and Europe
whetted risk appetites while sending the euro skidding.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Germany Ifo business climate Nov
1330 U.S. National activity index Oct
1445 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Nov
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)