GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise as steelmakers dismiss U.S. probe, euro fretful before French vote
* Steelmakers steady, unfazed by U.S. probe on Chinese exports
TOKYO Nov 25 U.S. crude oil futures were steady below $76 a barrel in early trade on Tuesday as investors waited for a meeting of OPEC ministers that may produce output cuts to support slumping prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. Crude for January delivery was down 13 cents at $75.65 a barrel at 0025 GMT. The contract fell 73 cents on Monday in a volatile session.
* Some commodity fund managers believe oil prices could slide to $60 per barrel if OPEC does not agree a significant output cut when it meets in Vienna on Nov.27.
* Russia, in desperate need of higher oil prices, is making a last-ditch attempt to sway this week's OPEC meeting by suggesting Moscow could cut output if the group does the same.
* Iran and six powers failed for a second time this year on Monday to resolve their 12-year dispute over Tehran's nuclear ambitions and gave themselves seven more months to overcome the deadlock that has prevented them from clinching a historic deal.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares gave back some of their gains on Tuesday, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off 0.3 percent after rallying in the previous session following China's surprise interest rate cut.
* The euro clung to modest gains early in Asia on Tuesday, having benefited from a short squeeze following an encouraging rebound in German business sentiment.
* U.S. stocks rose on Monday on hopes that China will take further accommodative monetary policy action if needed, while merger deals kept traders focused even as volumes were below average.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
0700 Germany Detailed GDP Q3
0745 France Business climate Nov
1330 U.S. GDP Q3
1400 U.S. Monthly home price index Sep
1400 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Sep
1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Nov
1500 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Nov (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)
