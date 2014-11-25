TOKYO Nov 25 U.S. crude oil futures were steady below $76 a barrel in early trade on Tuesday as investors waited for a meeting of OPEC ministers that may produce output cuts to support slumping prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. Crude for January delivery was down 13 cents at $75.65 a barrel at 0025 GMT. The contract fell 73 cents on Monday in a volatile session.

* Some commodity fund managers believe oil prices could slide to $60 per barrel if OPEC does not agree a significant output cut when it meets in Vienna on Nov.27.

* Russia, in desperate need of higher oil prices, is making a last-ditch attempt to sway this week's OPEC meeting by suggesting Moscow could cut output if the group does the same.

* Iran and six powers failed for a second time this year on Monday to resolve their 12-year dispute over Tehran's nuclear ambitions and gave themselves seven more months to overcome the deadlock that has prevented them from clinching a historic deal.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares gave back some of their gains on Tuesday, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off 0.3 percent after rallying in the previous session following China's surprise interest rate cut.

* The euro clung to modest gains early in Asia on Tuesday, having benefited from a short squeeze following an encouraging rebound in German business sentiment.

* U.S. stocks rose on Monday on hopes that China will take further accommodative monetary policy action if needed, while merger deals kept traders focused even as volumes were below average.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

0700 Germany Detailed GDP Q3

0745 France Business climate Nov

1330 U.S. GDP Q3

1400 U.S. Monthly home price index Sep

1400 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Sep

1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Nov

1500 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Nov (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)