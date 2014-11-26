TOKYO Nov 26 U.S. crude futures extended declines to below $74 a barrel on Wednesday after industry data showed that U.S. crude inventories rose by nearly 3 million barrels last week, about six times more than analysts had expected.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for January delivery was down 33 cents at $73.76 a barrel by 0010 GMT. It settled down $1.69 at $74.09 on Tuesday after a meeting of Saudi Arabia and three other nations ahead of an OPEC summit ended with no deal to curb crude output.

* London Brent crude for January delivery was yet to trade. It settled down $1.35 at $78.33 on Tuesday.

* U.S. crude inventories rose by 2.8 million barrels last week to 379.5 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed after Tuesday's settlement. That compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 470,000 barrels.

Gasoline stocks rose by a smaller-than-expected 43,000 barrels. Distillate fuels stockpiles fell by a larger-than-expected 1.3 million barrels. The U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) will publish its weekly oil data at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) later in the day.

* Oil market watchers are divided on the outcome of OPEC's Thursday meeting. Predictions range from a large production cut to revive prices, to a small reduction, or none at all.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday as the U.S. economy grew more than expected last quarter but soft readings on consumer confidence and house prices kept major indexes in a tight range.

* The euro drifted higher against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, pulling further away from a two-year trough, as investors unwound bearish positions for a second session.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

- 0700 Germany Import prices Oct

- 0745 France Consumer confidence Nov

- 1330 U.S. Personal income Oct

- 1330 U.S. Durable goods orders Oct

- 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

- 1330 U.S. Midwest manufacturing index Oct

- 1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Nov

- 1500 U.S. New home sales Oct

- 1500 U.S. Pending home sales Oct

- 1530 U.S. EIA weekly oil data (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)