TOKYO Nov 27 U.S. crude futures extended declines for a fourth session on Thursday to stay near a four-year low below $76 a barrel as OPEC increased signals that it would hold off making any major production cuts this week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for January delivery was down 28 cents at $73.41 a barrel by 0030 GMT in overnight trade, after settling down 40 cents at $73.69 on Wednesday.

* The contract fell as far as $73.30 on Wednesday, the lowest since a four-year trough hit on Nov. 14. Trading is subdued as U.S. commodity and energy futures and options markets are closed on Thursday for the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday.

* London Brent crude for January delivery was yet to trade, after settling down 58 cents at $77.75 on Wednesday.

* OPEC Gulf oil producers will not propose an output cut at its meeting on Thursday, reducing the likelihood of joint action by OPEC to prop up prices that have sunk by a third since June.

* Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said he believed the oil market "will stabilise itself eventually."

* Core Gulf oil producer United Arab Emirates sided with OPEC leader Saudi Arabia on Wednesday by saying the group should not panic as oil prices would soon stabilise, while ramping up pressure on non-OPEC producers to help balance global supply.

* Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh, often among the first to call for cuts, added to expectations the group will not take any dramatic action in Vienna, saying he and Naimi were now "very close" in their positions and that there was "unity" in the group to monitor the market.

* U.S. crude inventories rose by 1.9 million barrels in the last week, compared with analyst expectations for an increase of 467,000 barrels, the U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday boosted by tech shares, with the S&P 500 and Dow industrials closing at records, while the energy sector was once more the largest weight on the market as crude prices continued to flirt with multi-year lows.

* The dollar fell against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as a batch of disappointing U.S. data on consumers, housing and manufacturing raised concern that the world's biggest economy is losing momentum in the final months of 2014.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)

- 0900 Euro Zone Money-M3 annual growth Oct

- 1000 Euro Zone Economic sentiment (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)