SINGAPORE Dec 3 U.S. crude futures gained more
than one percent on Wednesday, rising close to $68 a barrel,
after industry data showed a larger than expected drop in crude
oil inventories in the United States.
* U.S. crude for January was at $67.76 a barrel by
2353 GMT, up 88 cents, after dropping more than $2 in the
previous session. Crude touched a
* Brent on Tuesday fell $2.00 to settle at $70.54 a barrel,
nearly testing Friday's close of $70.15, the lowest since mid
2010.
* U.S. crude stocks fell sharply last week as refineries
increased output and imports plunged, while gasoline inventories
were flat and distillate stocks rose, data from industry group
the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.
* Crude inventories fell by 6.5 million barrels in the week
to Nov. 28 to 373 million, compared with analysts' expectations
for an increase of 1.3 million barrels. Crude stocks at the
Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 610,000 barrels, API
said.
* OPEC's oil supply in November fell by 340,000 barrels per
day (bpd) as a recovery in Libya faltered, a Reuters survey
found, although a lack of deliberate cutbacks by Saudi Arabia
and other key members underlines their focus on defending market
share.
* Saudi Arabia would only consider cutting production if
other countries, including non-OPEC producer Russia, joined in
limits, former Saudi intelligence chief Prince Turki bin Faisal
said.
* Iraq's government reached a temporary agreement with
Kurdish regional authorities on Tuesday to end a dispute over
oil exports and budget payments to the semi-autonomous Kurdish
region.
* U.S. crude may quickly plunge towards $50 per barrel if a
handful of tenuous support levels give way after a period of
consolidation, according to chart analysts who warn that the
months-long rout is not over yet.
* The dollar hovered at a seven-year high against the
Japanese yen early on Wednesday, following a broad rally
overnight, thanks in part to a big rise in U.S. yields as the
economic outlook there outshone most of its rich world peers.
