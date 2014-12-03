SINGAPORE Dec 3 U.S. crude futures gained more than one percent on Wednesday, rising close to $68 a barrel, after industry data showed a larger than expected drop in crude oil inventories in the United States.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for January was at $67.76 a barrel by 2353 GMT, up 88 cents, after dropping more than $2 in the previous session.

* Brent on Tuesday fell $2.00 to settle at $70.54 a barrel, nearly testing Friday's close of $70.15, the lowest since mid 2010.

* U.S. crude stocks fell sharply last week as refineries increased output and imports plunged, while gasoline inventories were flat and distillate stocks rose, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

* Crude inventories fell by 6.5 million barrels in the week to Nov. 28 to 373 million, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 1.3 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 610,000 barrels, API said.

* OPEC's oil supply in November fell by 340,000 barrels per day (bpd) as a recovery in Libya faltered, a Reuters survey found, although a lack of deliberate cutbacks by Saudi Arabia and other key members underlines their focus on defending market share.

* Saudi Arabia would only consider cutting production if other countries, including non-OPEC producer Russia, joined in limits, former Saudi intelligence chief Prince Turki bin Faisal said.

* Iraq's government reached a temporary agreement with Kurdish regional authorities on Tuesday to end a dispute over oil exports and budget payments to the semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

* U.S. crude may quickly plunge towards $50 per barrel if a handful of tenuous support levels give way after a period of consolidation, according to chart analysts who warn that the months-long rout is not over yet.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar hovered at a seven-year high against the Japanese yen early on Wednesday, following a broad rally overnight, thanks in part to a big rise in U.S. yields as the economic outlook there outshone most of its rich world peers.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)