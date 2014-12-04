SINGAPORE Dec 4 U.S. crude futures extended
gains towards $68 a barrel on Thursday, buoyed by positive
inventory data.
Investors are turning their focus to U.S. jobs data due on
Thursday and Friday for clues on the strength of demand in the
world's largest economy and oil consumer.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures had risen 31 cents to $67.69 a
barrel by 0010 GMT, after a 50-cent gain in the previous
session.
* Selling pressure remained strong in Brent which
settled below $70 on Wednesday after a report suggested Saudi
Arabia expected still lower prices for oil.
* U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week as
refineries hiked output, while gasoline and distillate
inventories both rose, data from the Energy Information
Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories dropped by 3.7 million
barrels in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations
for an increase of 1.3 million barrels. Crude stocks at the
Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 694,000
barrels, EIA said.
* The Brent/WTI spread narrowed to less than $3 a barrel on
Wednesday, the weakest in seven weeks, amid market chatter of
funds rolling positions forward and a draw of Cushing crude
stocks.
* Energy-exporting countries which have stashed billions in
windfalls in sovereign investment funds may be forced to draw
down on them as oil revenues shrink, sending a chill through
stock, bond and property markets worldwide.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro staggered at two-year lows early on Thursday,
finding few friends in a market that is wagering the European
Central Bank will be forced to inject even more stimulus to a
sputtering euro zone economy.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)
1245 European Central Bank announces policy meeting outcome
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)