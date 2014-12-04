SINGAPORE Dec 4 U.S. crude futures extended gains towards $68 a barrel on Thursday, buoyed by positive inventory data.

Investors are turning their focus to U.S. jobs data due on Thursday and Friday for clues on the strength of demand in the world's largest economy and oil consumer.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures had risen 31 cents to $67.69 a barrel by 0010 GMT, after a 50-cent gain in the previous session.

* Selling pressure remained strong in Brent which settled below $70 on Wednesday after a report suggested Saudi Arabia expected still lower prices for oil.

* U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week as refineries hiked output, while gasoline and distillate inventories both rose, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories dropped by 3.7 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 1.3 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 694,000 barrels, EIA said.

* The Brent/WTI spread narrowed to less than $3 a barrel on Wednesday, the weakest in seven weeks, amid market chatter of funds rolling positions forward and a draw of Cushing crude stocks.

* Energy-exporting countries which have stashed billions in windfalls in sovereign investment funds may be forced to draw down on them as oil revenues shrink, sending a chill through stock, bond and property markets worldwide.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro staggered at two-year lows early on Thursday, finding few friends in a market that is wagering the European Central Bank will be forced to inject even more stimulus to a sputtering euro zone economy.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)

1245 European Central Bank announces policy meeting outcome

1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)