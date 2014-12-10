SINGAPORE Dec 10 U.S. oil futures retreated on Wednesday after industry data showed an unexpected rise in crude stockpiles in the world's top consumer.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for January delivery was down 57 cents at $63.25 a barrel by 0000 GMT. The contract gained 77 cents at the close on Tuesday after falling to as low as $62.25, its weakest since July 2009.

* Brent crude settled 65 cents higher at $66.84 after dropping to $65.29, its lowest since September 2009.

* U.S. crude inventories rose 4.4 million barrels in the past week to 377.4 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a drop of 2.2 million barrels, according to the American Petroleum Institute. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery hub rose 921,000 barrels.

* Brent has fallen 40 percent since June in a rout fueled by an oversupplied market. Losses deepened last month after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries decided not to cut its output target of 30 million barrels per day.

* OPEC may still hold an emergency meeting before June to discuss how to tackle a surplus in global oil supplies and a drop in prices, Algeria's energy minister said.

* The U.S. government cut its forecast for domestic oil production growth in 2015 by about 100,000 barrels per day and trimmed its forecast for global oil demand growth next year by 240,000 bpd.

* Spending in Indonesia's oil and gas exploration and production could fall by 20 percent in 2015 as a slide in global prices makes some projects no longer viable, its top industry association said.

* China's state-controlled energy giant Sinopec wants to sell some long-term liquefied natural gas import deals as a slowing economy makes them unprofitable, sources say, signalling the end of a five-year boom fuelled by rising Chinese demand.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar nursed hefty losses following a brutal shakeout of bullish positions as investors found excuses to take profits as the year-end loomed.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0130 China Consumer prices Nov

0130 China Producer prices Nov

0745 France Industrial output Oct

1530 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks

1900 U.S. Federal budget Nov (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)