TOKYO Dec 16 U.S. crude futures were trading on Tuesday below $56 a barrel and near a 5-year low hit in the prior session, dropping for a fifth session after the UAE oil minister said there was no need for an emergency OPEC meeting to support prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for January delivery was down 22 cents at $55.69 a barrel by 2334 GMT, after settling down $1.90, or 3.3 percent, on Monday. It fell to a new May 2009 low of $55.02 on Monday.

* London Brent crude for January delivery was untraded yet, after settling down 79 cents at $61.06. It fell as low as $60.20 on Monday, the weakest since July 2009.

* Oil prices deepened their months-long decline on Monday after UAE Oil Minister Suhail Bin Mohammed al-Mazroui also said he was optimistic oil prices would stabilise at a fair level for producers and consumers.

* World oil prices may be headed as low as $40 a barrel by the end of next year, according to Philip K. Verleger, a renowned energy economist who likens the U.S. fracking revolution to the advent of the personal computer.

* U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles were forecast to have fallen in the week ended Dec. 12, while product inventories rose, a preliminary Reuters survey showed on Monday, ahead of the weekly report from the American Petroleum Institute later in the day.

* U.S. oil and gas producers are scaling back capital spending plans for 2015, following a sharp decline in oil prices over the past six months.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks ended lower in a volatile session on Monday as oil prices extended their selloff, adding to worries about weak global demand.

* The Russian rouble posted its sharpest fall against the U.S. dollar since 1998 on Monday, while the greenback slipped against the yen after a new slide in oil prices ignited concerns over the health of the global economy.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

- 0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI flash Dec

- 0200 China Foreign direct investment Nov

- 0800 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash Dec

- 0830 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash Dec

- 0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Dec

- 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Dec

- 1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Oct

- 1330 U.S. Housing starts Nov

- 1330 U.S. Building permits Nov

- 1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Dec

- 2130 U.S. API weekly oil data

Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Davies)