TOKYO Dec 17 U.S. crude futures fell nearly 1 percent on Wednesday to stay below $56 a barrel after industry data showed stockpiles unexpectedly rose last week, and as Russia failed to halt more steep falls in the value of the rouble.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for January delivery was down 49 cents at $55.44 a barrel by 2322 GMT, after settling up 2 cents on Tuesday as trading of expiring options helped defend the price above $55.

On Tuesday, the contract fell by more than $2 to an intraday low of $53.60, the lowest since May 2009.

* London Brent crude for January delivery was untraded yet, after settling down $1.20 at $59.86.

* U.S. crude inventories rose by 1.9 million barrels last week, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 2.4 million barrels, data by the American Petroleum Institute showed after the settlement.

Gasoline stocks rose by more-than-expected 2.8 million barrels, while distillate stocks unexpectedly fell, the data showed. The official data by the U.S. Energy Information Administration is due out later in the day.

* Oil prices were driven lower in early Tuesday trade as major oil producers said they were in no rush to cut production and curb a growing glut.

Russia's emergency rate hike in a failed attempt to stabilise the rouble, and a decision by Russia, the world's largest oil producer, not to cut its oil output added to the downward pressure.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell for a third day in a volatile session on Tuesday, led by declines in consumer discretionary and technology shares, while another drop in the Russian rouble added to worries about the global economy.

* The U.S. dollar slipped against major currencies on Tuesday on expectations that the Federal Reserve would take a cautious tone on monetary policy, while a slide in oil prices pushed the Russian rouble to new lows and boosted the safe-haven yen.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

- 2350 Japan trade data Nov

- 1000 Euro Zone Inflation Final Nov

- 1000 Euro Zone Labour Costs Q3

- 1200 U.S. Mortgage Market Index weekly

- 1330 U.S. CPI Nov

- 1330 U.S. Real Weekly Earnings Nov

- 1330 U.S. Current Account Q3

- 1530 U.S. EIA weekly data

- 1630 U.S. Cleveland Fed CPI Nov

- 1900 U.S. Fed Funds Target Rate (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Stephen Coates)