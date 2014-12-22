SEOUL Dec 22 U.S. crude futures rose to near $57.50 a barrel in early Asian trades on Monday, extending gains in the previous session helped by profit-taking on short positions, but the rise was capped by Saudi Arabia saying it would not cut output to prop up markets.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for February delivery climbed 20 cents a barrel to $57.33 as of 0022 GMT after it settled at $57.13 last Friday.

* Brent crude for February delivery also gained 20 cents a barrel at $61.58. On the previous session, front-month Brent contract settled up $2.11, or 3.4 percent, at $61.38 a barrel.

* Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it would not cut even if non-OPEC nations did so, in one of the toughest signals yet that the world's top petroleum exporter plans to ride out the market's biggest slump in years. Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi blamed the fall in prices to half their levels of six months ago on speculators and what he called a lack of cooperation from non-OPEC producers.

* Kuwaiti Oil Minister Ali al-Omair also said OPEC did not need to cut production and would not hold an emergency meeting to discuss sagging prices.

* The United Arab Emirates oil minister urged all of the world's producers on Sunday not to raise their oil output next year, saying this would quickly stabilise prices.

* OPEC Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri told Reuters on Sunday he hoped to see a recovery in the price of oil by the end of the second half of 2015.

* On the geopolitical front in the oil-producing Middle East region, U.S.-led forces attacked Islamic State targets on Sunday with 13 air strikes in Iraq and three in Syria, using fighter, bomber and other aircraft, the U.S. military said.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares and the dollar began a holiday-shortened week on a strong footing on Monday, with the euro testing two-year lows against the greenback on divergent monetary policy expectations.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1500 Eurozone Consumer confidence Dec EUCONF=ECI 1500 U.S. Existing Home Sales Nov USEHS=ECI 1600 U.S. Export wheat inspected Weekly USWHII=ECI 1600 U.S. Export corn inspected Weekly USCRII=ECI 1600 U.S. Export soy inspected Weekly USSOII=ECI (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Michael Perry)