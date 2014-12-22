SEOUL Dec 22 U.S. crude futures rose to near
$57.50 a barrel in early Asian trades on Monday, extending gains
in the previous session helped by profit-taking on short
positions, but the rise was capped by Saudi Arabia saying it
would not cut output to prop up markets.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for February delivery climbed 20 cents a
barrel to $57.33 as of 0022 GMT after it settled at $57.13 last
Friday.
* Brent crude for February delivery also gained 20
cents a barrel at $61.58. On the previous session, front-month
Brent contract settled up $2.11, or 3.4 percent, at $61.38 a
barrel.
* Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it would not cut even if
non-OPEC nations did so, in one of the toughest signals yet that
the world's top petroleum exporter plans to ride out the
market's biggest slump in years. Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi
blamed the fall in prices to half their levels of six months ago
on speculators and what he called a lack of cooperation from
non-OPEC producers.
* Kuwaiti Oil Minister Ali al-Omair also said OPEC did not
need to cut production and would not hold an emergency meeting
to discuss sagging prices.
* The United Arab Emirates oil minister urged all of the
world's producers on Sunday not to raise their oil output next
year, saying this would quickly stabilise prices.
* OPEC Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri told Reuters on
Sunday he hoped to see a recovery in the price of oil by the end
of the second half of 2015.
* On the geopolitical front in the oil-producing Middle East
region, U.S.-led forces attacked Islamic State targets on Sunday
with 13 air strikes in Iraq and three in Syria, using fighter,
bomber and other aircraft, the U.S. military said.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares and the dollar began a holiday-shortened week
on a strong footing on Monday, with the euro testing two-year
lows against the greenback on divergent monetary policy
expectations.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1500 Eurozone Consumer confidence Dec EUCONF=ECI
1500 U.S. Existing Home Sales Nov USEHS=ECI
1600 U.S. Export wheat inspected Weekly USWHII=ECI
1600 U.S. Export corn inspected Weekly USCRII=ECI
1600 U.S. Export soy inspected Weekly USSOII=ECI
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Michael Perry)