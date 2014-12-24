SINGAPORE Dec 24 U.S. crude futures slipped in
early Asian trade on Wednesday reversing gains from the previous
session after the dollar climbed to its highest level in nearly
nine years after data showed the U.S. economy grew at its
fastest level in 11 years.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for February delivery dropped 5 cents
cent to $57.05 as of 0115 GMT after settling $1.86 higher in the
previous session.
* Brent for February delivery fell one cent to
$61.68 after climbing $1.58 to close at $61.69 a barrel in the
previous session. It continued to rise in post settlement to
$62.14.
* U.S. crude stocks rose by 5.4 million barrels last week,
while gasoline inventories climbed by 5.5 million barrels,
according to data released by industry group the American
Petroleum Institute on Tuesday.
* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories were forecast to
have fallen by 2.3 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 19,
according to an analysts' poll by Reuters on Tuesday ahead of
weekly data from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy
Information Administration (EIA).
* Oil exports from Iraq's southern terminals have averaged
at least 2.6 million barrels a day in December and are heading
to a record high, shipping data and industry sources indicated
on Tuesday.
* Rival government and parliamentary factions in Libya have
agreed "in principal" to hold a second round of peace talks on
January 5, the United Nations told the Security Council on
Tuesday.
* Russian crude oil exports are expected to fall by 4.3
percent to 229 million barrels this year, on the back of rising
domestic demand and refining volumes, Energy Minister Alexander
Novak said on Tuesday.
* Arab OPEC producers expect global oil prices to rebound to
between $70 and $80 a barrel by the end of next year as a global
economic recovery revives demand, OPEC delegates told Reuters
this week.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar gained in early trade on Wednesday to 120.650
yen to approach a 7-1/2 year peak touched earlier this
month, after official data on Tuesday showed U.S. GDP growth
climbed 5 percent in the third quarter, the highest level since
the third quarter 2003.
* The U.S. dollar index climbed to its highest level
since April 2006 on Tuesday.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
- 1200 GMT U.S. Mortgage market index weekly USMGM=ECI
- 1200 GMT U.S. MBA Purchase Index weekly USMGPI=ECI
- 1330 GMT U.S. Initial Jobless claims weekly USJOB=ECI
- 1530 GMT U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks Weekly USOILC=ECI
- 1530 GMT U.S. EIA weekly dist. stocks Weekly USOILD=ECI
- 1530 GMT U.S. EIA weekly gasoline stk Weekly USOILG=ECI
- 1700 GMT U.S. Nat gas-EIA, change bcf Weekly USOILN=ECI
(Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Michael Perry)