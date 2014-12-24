SINGAPORE Dec 24 U.S. crude futures slipped in early Asian trade on Wednesday reversing gains from the previous session after the dollar climbed to its highest level in nearly nine years after data showed the U.S. economy grew at its fastest level in 11 years.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for February delivery dropped 5 cents cent to $57.05 as of 0115 GMT after settling $1.86 higher in the previous session.

* Brent for February delivery fell one cent to $61.68 after climbing $1.58 to close at $61.69 a barrel in the previous session. It continued to rise in post settlement to $62.14.

* U.S. crude stocks rose by 5.4 million barrels last week, while gasoline inventories climbed by 5.5 million barrels, according to data released by industry group the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday.

* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories were forecast to have fallen by 2.3 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 19, according to an analysts' poll by Reuters on Tuesday ahead of weekly data from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA).

* Oil exports from Iraq's southern terminals have averaged at least 2.6 million barrels a day in December and are heading to a record high, shipping data and industry sources indicated on Tuesday.

* Rival government and parliamentary factions in Libya have agreed "in principal" to hold a second round of peace talks on January 5, the United Nations told the Security Council on Tuesday.

* Russian crude oil exports are expected to fall by 4.3 percent to 229 million barrels this year, on the back of rising domestic demand and refining volumes, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

* Arab OPEC producers expect global oil prices to rebound to between $70 and $80 a barrel by the end of next year as a global economic recovery revives demand, OPEC delegates told Reuters this week.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar gained in early trade on Wednesday to 120.650 yen to approach a 7-1/2 year peak touched earlier this month, after official data on Tuesday showed U.S. GDP growth climbed 5 percent in the third quarter, the highest level since the third quarter 2003.

* The U.S. dollar index climbed to its highest level since April 2006 on Tuesday.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

- 1200 GMT U.S. Mortgage market index weekly USMGM=ECI

- 1200 GMT U.S. MBA Purchase Index weekly USMGPI=ECI

- 1330 GMT U.S. Initial Jobless claims weekly USJOB=ECI

- 1530 GMT U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks Weekly USOILC=ECI

- 1530 GMT U.S. EIA weekly dist. stocks Weekly USOILD=ECI

- 1530 GMT U.S. EIA weekly gasoline stk Weekly USOILG=ECI

- 1700 GMT U.S. Nat gas-EIA, change bcf Weekly USOILN=ECI (Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Michael Perry)