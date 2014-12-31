SEOUL Dec 31 U.S. crude futures touched a low
of $53.55 a barrel in early Asian trade on Wednesday, remaining
near 5-1/2-year lows, hit by concern over surplus supply as the
United States decided to permit more oil exports and on an
unexpected build in U.S. crude inventory last week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for February delivery lost 50 cents at
$53.62 a barrel as of 0042 GMT after it settled up 51 cents at
$54.12 a barrel in the previous session.
* Brent crude settled up 2 cents at $57.90.
* The Obama administration on Tuesday bowed to months of
growing pressure over a 40-year-old ban on exports of most
domestic crude, taking two steps expected to unleash a wave of
ultra-light shale oil onto global markets. The Bureau of
Industry and Security, or BIS, which regulates export controls,
said it had granted permission to "some" companies to sell
lightly treated condensate abroad.
* U.S. crude stocks rose last week, while gasoline and
distillate inventories built, data from industry group the
American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday. Crude
inventories rose by 760,000 barrels in the week to 387.3
million, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of
67,000 barrels. The U.S. Department of Energy's Energy
Information Administration (EIA) will publish its data on
Wednesday at 1530 GMT.
* For economic indicators, the markets are waiting for a
final measure of December Chinese manufacturing activity from
HSBC on the last day of the year, though it is unlikely to cause
a fuss unless wildly out of line with the preliminary reading of
49.5.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian markets were set for a cautious close to 2014 on
Wednesday as worries about Greece's future in the euro zone
served as an excuse to take profits on popular trades.
The U.S. dollar also ran into selling on its recent gains,
while the euro got no respite as a host of European bondsyields
fell to all-time lows after a shockingly sharp fall in Spanish
inflation.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Mfg PMI Final Dec CNPMIC=ECI
1330 U.S. Initial Jobless Claims weekly USJOB=ECI
1500 U.S. Pending Home Index Nov USNAR=ECI
1500 U.S. Pending Sales Change Nov USNCH=ECI
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)