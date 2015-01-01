SEOUL Jan 2 U.S. crude futures rose over $54 a barrel on the first trading day of 2015 in Asia, supported by last week's larger-than-expected fall in U.S. crude stocks but inventories at the oil hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, grew, keeping prices depressed.

The rise in oil prices was also pressured by China's weak factory activity in December, which underlined the challenges facing the country's manufacturers as they fight rising costs and softening demand in the world's second-largest economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude gained 80 cents a barrel at $54.07 as of 2346 GMT after it fell 85 cents to settle at $53.27 a barrel on the last day of 2014, down 45 percent from a year ago.

* Brent previously settled down 57 cents at $57.33 a barrel, bouncing off an intra-day low of $55.81 but closing below $60 for a fourth straight day.

* U.S. crude inventories fell by 1.8 million barrels in the last week as refineries hiked output, compared with analysts' expectations for an decrease of 67,000 barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing delivery hub rose by 1.995 million barrels, EIA said.

* China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) slipped to 50.1 in December from November's 50.3, a government study showed on Thursday, its lowest level of the year and clinging just above the 50-point level that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 50.1.

* Libya has made more progress in extinguishing a fire at oil storage tanks at the country's biggest oil port, Es Sider, that has been raging for one week, a member of a firefighting crew said on Thursday. A week ago, a rocket hit Es Sider's storages, destroying up to 1.8 million barrels of crude and at least two tanks, a top official has said.

* Falling world oil prices will hurt countries across the Middle East unless Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest crude exporter, takes action to reverse the slump, Iran's deputy foreign minister told Reuters, describing Saudi Arabia's inaction in the face of a six-month slide in oil prices as a strategic mistake and said he still hoped the kingdom, Tehran's main rival in the Gulf, would respond.

* State oil giant Saudi Aramco has suspended plans to build a $2 billion clean fuels plant at its largest oil refinery in Ras Tanura, which appears to be one of the first suspended in Saudi Arabia in response to the halving of the oil price LCOc1 in the last six months.

MARKETS NEWS

* The U.S. dollar on Wednesday added slightly to gains that have made it the year's star major currency. On Wall Street, stocks fell on Wednesday but the S&P 500 closed 2014 near its record high. The index hit records in more than 50 sessions throughout the year.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

Reporting by Meeyoung Cho