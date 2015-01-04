TOKYO Jan 5 U.S. crude futures extended
declines to a third day on Monday to stay near their lowest
level in more than five years, hurt by a slew of weak economic
data in the world's biggest oil consumer.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for February delivery was down 39 cents
at $52.30 a barrel by 2340 GMT, after settling down 58 cents at
on Friday. The contract fell as low as $52.03 on Friday, the
lowest since May 2009.
* London Brent crude for February delivery was down
52 cents at $55.90 a barrel, after settling down 91 cents.
* In a sign of tepid economic conditions, U.S. construction
spending unexpectedly fell 0.3 percent in November, while the
pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector slipped to a
six-month low in December, according to the Institute for Supply
Management.
* Oil prices have been choppy due to thin trading volume at
the start of the new year, analysts said. A big slide in oil
prices has accelerated after OPEC declined to restrict oil
output in November despite pressure from its member nations.
* The plunge in oil prices in the past six months won't
affect Kuwait's economic development projects and the
governmenht will continue to support capital expenditure in the
economy, Finance Minister Anas al-Saleh said on Sunday.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks closed little changed on Friday in the first
trading session of 2015, finishing well off session highs as
economic data short-circuited early gains.
* The euro tumbled to its lowest level since early 2006 in
Asia on Monday as a wave of stop-loss sales were tripped on the
break of major chart support, sending the U.S. dollar flying
higher against a range of competitors.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)
- 0135 Japan Manufacturing PMI Dec
- 0500 U.S. Total Vehicle Sales Dec
- 1445 U.S. ISM-New York Index Dec
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Eric Walsh)