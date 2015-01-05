TOKYO Jan 6 U.S. crude futures stood little changed around $50 a barrel on Tuesday, trading near the lowest level since April 2009 which was hit a day earlier, as demand concerns and robust global production weighed on prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for February delivery was down 1 cent at $50.03 a barrel by 2343 GMT, after settling down $2.65 at $50.04 on Monday. The contract touched an intraday low of $49.68 on Monday, the lowest since April 2009.

* London Brent crude for February delivery was untraded yet, after settling down $3.31 at $53.11 on Monday. It touched a low of $52.66 on Monday, its lowest since May 2009.

* Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia revealed it made deep cuts to its monthly oil prices for European buyers, the sixth time since June it has slashed prices, corresponding with the rout in crude futures markets over the period.

Analysts read the latest cut as reflecting Saudi Arabia's fierce defence of its market share. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries kingpin also trimmed its prices for U.S. refiners for a sixth straight month, while raising rates for Asia.

* The oil complex has been under pressure after data showed Russian oil output at post-Soviet era highs and Iraqi oil exports at highest since 1980.

* U.S. commercial crude oil and products stockpiles were forecast to have risen in the week ending Jan. 2, a preliminary Reuters survey showed on Monday, ahead of the weekly inventory report from the American Petroleum Institute later in the day.

MARKETS NEWS

* The S&P 500 had its worst day in almost three months on Monday, with energy shares leading the decline as global economic concerns were compounded by swooning oil prices.

* The euro wallowed near a nine-year trough early on Tuesday, keeping up a wobbly start to 2015 as the prospect of more policy easing from the European Central Bank grew ever stronger.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

- 0145 China HSBC Services PMI Dec

- 0745 France Consumer Confidence Dec

- 0850 France Markit Serv PMI Dec

- 0855 Germany Markit Services PMI Dec

- 1355 U.S. Redbook weekly

- 1445 U.S. Markit Svcs PMI Dec

- 1500 U.S. Factory Orders Nov

- 1500 U.S. Durable Goods Nov

- 1500 U.S. ISM N-Mfg PMI Dec

- 1500 U.S. ISM N-Mfg Employment Dec

- 2130 U.S. API weekly oil data (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Perry)