TOKYO Jan 7 U.S. crude futures stood little changed on Wednesday, holding near 5-1/2-year lows below $48 a barrel hit a day earlier amid continued worries over a supply glut.

* NYMEX crude for February delivery was down 5 cents at $47.88 a barrel by 2342 GMT. It settled down $2.11 at $47.93 on Tuesday after falling as low as $47.55, the lowest since April 2009.

* London Brent crude for February delivery was untraded yet after settling down $2.01 at $51.10. It fell as low as $50.52 on Tuesday, its lowest since May 2009.

* Oil extended declines on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah said in a speech read for him that the country would deal with the challenge posed by lower oil prices "with a firm will," giving no signs the No. 1 crude exporter will cut supplies.

* U.S. crude inventory unexpectedly fell by 4 million barrels last week, while gasoline and distillate stocks showed bigger-than-expected builds, the American Petroleum Institute data showed after Tuesday's settlement.

* The government's Energy Information Administration will issue official inventory data later on Wednesday.

* U.S. stocks ended lower for a fifth session on Tuesday as data showed slower growth in the U.S. service sector and oil prices fell further.

* Growing fears of deflation in the euro zone remain the main drag on the euro, keeping it near a nine-year low against the dollar while pressure rises on the European Central Bank to ease monetary policy.

