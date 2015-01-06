TOKYO Jan 7 U.S. crude futures stood little
changed on Wednesday, holding near 5-1/2-year lows below $48 a
barrel hit a day earlier amid continued worries over a supply
glut.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for February delivery was down 5 cents
at $47.88 a barrel by 2342 GMT. It settled down $2.11 at $47.93
on Tuesday after falling as low as $47.55, the lowest since
April 2009.
* London Brent crude for February delivery was
untraded yet after settling down $2.01 at $51.10. It fell as low
as $50.52 on Tuesday, its lowest since May 2009.
* Oil extended declines on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia's King
Abdullah said in a speech read for him that the country would
deal with the challenge posed by lower oil prices "with a firm
will," giving no signs the No. 1 crude exporter will cut
supplies.
* U.S. crude inventory unexpectedly fell by 4 million
barrels last week, while gasoline and distillate stocks showed
bigger-than-expected builds, the American Petroleum Institute
data showed after Tuesday's settlement.
* The government's Energy Information Administration will
issue official inventory data later on Wednesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks ended lower for a fifth session on Tuesday as
data showed slower growth in the U.S. service sector and oil
prices fell further.
* Growing fears of deflation in the euro zone remain the
main drag on the euro, keeping it near a nine-year low against
the dollar while pressure rises on the European Central Bank to
ease monetary policy.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
- 0855 Germany Unemployment Chg Dec
- 1000 Eurozone Inflation Dec
- 1000 Eurozone Unemployment Rate Nov
- 1200 U.S. Mortgage Market Index weekly
- 1200 U.S. MBA Purchase Index weekly
- 1315 U.S. ADP National Employment Dec
- 1330 U.S. International Trade Nov
- 1530 U.S. EIA weekly oil data
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)