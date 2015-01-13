TOKYO Jan 13 U.S. crude futures extended declines for a third straight session on Tuesday, following a near 5 percent fall the previous day, after Goldman Sachs warned that prices would fall further and Gulf oil producers showed no sign of cutting output.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for February delivery was down 25 cents at $45.82 a barrel by 2348 GMT, after settling down $2.29 at $46.07 on Monday. It fell as low as $45.62 on Monday, the lowest since April 2009.

* London Brent crude for February delivery was untraded yet, after settling down $2.68 at $47.43.

* Goldman slashed its three-month forecasts for Brent to $42 a barrel from $80 on Monday, saying fuel prices needed to stay low for much longer in order to curb production and end a global supply glut. It cut its outlook for the U.S. futures contract to $41 from $70.

* Amid growing signs that U.S. shale drillers are hitting the brakes, the number of rigs drilling for oil in No.2 U.S. oil producer, North Dakota, fell by eight to 159, the lowest since November 2010.

* A diplomatic push by Venezuela and Iran for an OPEC oil output cut has failed to soften the refusal of the group's Gulf members to do so for now, delegates said on Monday.

* U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles were forecast to have remained unchanged in the week ending Jan. 9, while stocks of distillates and gasoline likely increased by more than 2 million barrels, a preliminary Reuters survey showed on Monday.

* The survey was taken ahead of a weekly inventory report from the American Petroleum Institute later in the day.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell for a second straight session on Monday, led by another sharp decline in energy shares as oil prices tumbled about 5 percent and concern grew ahead of corporate earnings season.

* The dollar fell against the yen on Monday in volatile trading, pressured by weakness in U.S. stocks as the currency's positive outlook was somewhat diminished by surprisingly weak U.S. wage data on Friday.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

- 0500 Japan Economy Watchers Poll Dec

- :: China Exports Dec

- :: China Imports Dec

- 0700 Germany Wholesale Price Index Dec

- 1355 U.S. Redbook Weekly

- 1400 U.S. NFIB Business Optimism Dec

- 1500 U.S. IBD Economic Optimism Jan

- 2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks

- 2130 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks

- 2130 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)