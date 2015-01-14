TOKYO Jan 14 U.S. crude futures edged above $46 a barrel on Wednesday, helped by a flurry of short-covering as traders moved to cash in profitable short positions as the price trades not far from a near six-year low hit a day earlier.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for February delivery was up 14 cents at $46.03 a barrel by 2345 GMT, after settling down 18 cents on Tuesday. It hit $44.20 on Tuesday, a price last seen in April 2009.

* London Brent crude for February delivery, which expires on Thursday, was untraded yet, after settling down 84 cents at $46.59.

* OPEC will not cut its oil output to support prices but expects higher-cost producers to do so, the United Arab Emirates energy minister insisted on Tuesday.

* The arbitrage between Brent and U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R traded at parity for the first time since October, with both markets touching $46 a barrel at one point.

* Traders said the benchmarks converged as limited storage on land for Brent forced traders to look instead for storage in the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for U.S. crude.

* The U.S. government said on Tuesday domestic oil production will rise by 200,000 barrels a day in 2016, the slowest rate of growth since 2011, reflecting the long-term impact of plunging prices on drilling, while holding its estimate for this year.

* U.S. crude inventories rose by 3.9 million barrels last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 417,000 barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed after Tuesday's settlement.

* Gasoline stocks rose by 1.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a 3.5 million barrels gain. Distillate fuels stockpiles rose by 416,000 barrels, compared with expectations for a 2.1 million-barrel gain.

* Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi met U.S. Deputy Energy Secretary Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall on Tuesday in Riyadh where they discussed oil markets, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks ended down slightly in a volatile session on Tuesday, led by a drop in materials and energy shares following further weakness in commodity prices.

* The dollar neared one-month lows against the yen early on Wednesday as U.S. yields continued to shrink, but it scaled a nine-year peak on the euro as bolder stimulus from the European Central Bank seemed imminent.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

- 0745 France Current Account Nov

- 1000 Eurozone Industrial Production Nov

- 1200 U.S. Mortgage Market Index Weekly

- 1200 U.S. MBA Purchase Index Weekly

- 1330 U.S. Retail Sales Dec

- 1330 U.S. Import Prices Dec

- 1500 U.S. Business Inventories Nov

- 1530 U.S. EIA Crude Stocks Weekly

- 1530 U.S. EIA Dist. Stocks Weekly

- 1530 U.S. EIA Gasoline Stk Weekly (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)