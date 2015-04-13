SINGAPORE, April 13 U.S. oil futures inched down
on Monday as a big jump in U.S. crude inventories and record
Saudi Arabian output stoked concerns over a global supply glut.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for May delivery had fallen 7 cents to
$51.57 a barrel by 0026 GMT, after closing up 85 cents in the
previous session to mark its fourth consecutive weekly rise.
* Brent crude for May delivery was up 2 cents at
$57.89 barrel. It finished the previous session up $1.30 at
$57.87 a barrel.
* Bad weather closed Libya's eastern oil port of Hariga,
preventing a tanker from loading crude, an oil official said on
Sunday.
* Oil exports from Iran may not rise significantly for three
to five years even if OPEC member and world powers clinch a
final nuclear deal by end-June, Fatih Birol chief economist and
future head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said.
* At least 13 people were killed and dozens wounded on
Sunday in two separate bomb attacks in Egypt's Sinai peninsula,
the army said in a statement.
* Iraq Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi will seek billions of
dollars of U.S. arms to fight Islamic State militants during a
visit to the U.S. this week, but will want to defer payment, a
senior Iraqi official said.
* Islamic State fighters attacked Ramadim the capital of
Iraq's vast Anbar province, on Friday, seizing two areas on the
city outskirts.
* U.S.-led forces launched 13 air strikes against Islamic
State militants in Syria and Iraq between Saturday and Sunday
morning, the U.S. military said.
* Yemen could face severe fuel shortages after its 150,000
barrels-per-day Aden refinery shut as violence in the country
worsens, industry sources said on Friday.
* Saudi-led air strikes and ground combat between armed
factions battered southern Yemen on Saturday, killing around 20
Iran-allied Houthi fighters and two rival militiamen, residents
said.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar eased from recent peaks in early Asian trade on
Monday, falling to 99.25 as of 0026 GMT against a basket of
currencies.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday:
- China Trade data Mar - no fixed time
- 0645 GMT France Current account Feb
- 1800 GMT U.S. Federal budget
(Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Joseph Radford)