SINGAPORE, April 13 U.S. oil futures inched down on Monday as a big jump in U.S. crude inventories and record Saudi Arabian output stoked concerns over a global supply glut.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for May delivery had fallen 7 cents to $51.57 a barrel by 0026 GMT, after closing up 85 cents in the previous session to mark its fourth consecutive weekly rise.

* Brent crude for May delivery was up 2 cents at $57.89 barrel. It finished the previous session up $1.30 at $57.87 a barrel.

* Bad weather closed Libya's eastern oil port of Hariga, preventing a tanker from loading crude, an oil official said on Sunday.

* Oil exports from Iran may not rise significantly for three to five years even if OPEC member and world powers clinch a final nuclear deal by end-June, Fatih Birol chief economist and future head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said.

* At least 13 people were killed and dozens wounded on Sunday in two separate bomb attacks in Egypt's Sinai peninsula, the army said in a statement.

* Iraq Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi will seek billions of dollars of U.S. arms to fight Islamic State militants during a visit to the U.S. this week, but will want to defer payment, a senior Iraqi official said.

* Islamic State fighters attacked Ramadim the capital of Iraq's vast Anbar province, on Friday, seizing two areas on the city outskirts.

* U.S.-led forces launched 13 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq between Saturday and Sunday morning, the U.S. military said.

* Yemen could face severe fuel shortages after its 150,000 barrels-per-day Aden refinery shut as violence in the country worsens, industry sources said on Friday.

* Saudi-led air strikes and ground combat between armed factions battered southern Yemen on Saturday, killing around 20 Iran-allied Houthi fighters and two rival militiamen, residents said.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar eased from recent peaks in early Asian trade on Monday, falling to 99.25 as of 0026 GMT against a basket of currencies.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday:

- China Trade data Mar - no fixed time

- 0645 GMT France Current account Feb

- 1800 GMT U.S. Federal budget (Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Joseph Radford)