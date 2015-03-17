SINGAPORE, March 17 U.S. crude futures held below $44 a barrel on Tuesday on concerns U.S. crude stockpiles could hit a record high for a tenth straight week, while Libya and Iran may add to output in an already oversupplied market.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for April delivery was unchanged at$43.88 a barrel as of 0033 GMT after it closed down 96 cents in the previous session, having earlier dipped more than $2 to $42.85, its lowest since March 2009.

* Brent for May delivery climbed 36 cents to $54.30 a barrel. The April contract, which expired in the previous session, closed down $1.23 and went off the board at $53.44 a barrel, hitting a six-week low of $52.50 earlier.

* U.S. commercial crude stocks could have climbed by 3.5 million barrels to 452.4 million, a record high for the tenth straight week, according to a preliminary Reuters survey on Monday. The survey was ahead of two key weekly inventory reports.

* U.S. oil output could start to ease by late 2015 due to low prices, oil exporters group, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Monday.

* Iran is ready to boost its oil exports by up to 1 million barrels per day (bpd) when Western sanctions over its nuclear programme are lifted, the official IRNA news agency quoted Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh as saying on Monday.

* Iran must make "tough choices" over its nuclear programme before an agreement can be reached between Tehran and six world powers that would lift sanctions, a senior U.S. official said on Monday. {ID:nL6N0WI2DH]

* Libya's oil output has risen to around 490,000 barrels a day, an industry source said on Monday, after the El-Feel and Wafa oilfields in western Libya were restarted and production has been maintained at the eastern fields.

* The European Union should consider an oil embargo and a central bank asset freeze against Libya if U.N.-brokered talks to resolve the country's political crisis failed, Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo said on Monday.

* Iraqi officials called for more air strikes against Islamic State militants on Monday as government security forces and mainly Kurdish militias paused in their offensive against insurgents in Tikrit.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares got a boost on Tuesday after Wall Street gained more than 1 percent in the previous session, as investors mulled the possibility weaker-than-expected U.S. data will prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to sound a cautious tone in its two-day meeting which starts later on Tuesday.

DATA/EVENTS

The following data is expected on Tuesday:

- N/A China Foreign direct investment Feb

- 1000 GMT Germany ZEW economic sentiment Mar

- 1000 GMT Euro zone Employment Q4

- 1230 GMT U.S. Housing starts Feb

- 1230 GMT U.S. Building permits Feb

- N/A Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting

(Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)