SINGAPORE, March 20 U.S. crude futures eased slightly on Friday but stayed near $44 a barrel, dragged down by renewed concerns about oversupply after Kuwait's oil minister said OPEC had no choice but to maintain production levels.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for April delivery had fallen 5 cents to $43.91 a barrel by 0039 GMT on Friday after settling down 70 cents in the previous session. The benchmark's April forward contract, which expires on Friday, had fallen more than $1.90 earlier on Thursday. U.S. crude, known as West Texas Intermediate, is down for a fifth week in a row

* Brent crude for May delivery climbed 15 cents to $54.58 barrel on Friday after closing the previous session down $1.48. The contract is flat for the week after falling more than 8 percent the week before.

* The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has no choice but to keep its market share and maintain oil production, Kuwait Oil Minister Ali al-Omair said on Thursday.

* Iran's desire for an easing of restrictions on its nuclear programme is one of the stumbling blocks on an early agreement between Tehran and six world powers, officials said Thursday.

* The United States will remove sanctions on Iran in stages, tying the moves to Tehran's "verifiable" steps in curbing its nuclear activities, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Thursday.

* Exports from Iraq's southern oilfields have risen in March to an average 2.66 million barrels per day (bpd) compared with 2.29 million mpd for the whole of February after poor weather delayed cargoes last month.

* Iraq plans to split its southern Basra oil production into two grades due to quality differences, offering a heavier crude from May, in a move that will affect 2 million barrels a day of crude exports, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

* Iraq's Kurdistan region received a $420 million budget payment from Baghdad on Thursday, a long-awaited transfer of funds that puts a bilateral oil export agreement back on track.

* Thirteen people were killed and an unidentified warplane attacked the presidential palace in Aden on Thursday in a sharp escalation of Yemen's months-long conflict between forces loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and the Shi'ite Muslim Houthi group.

* European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to link lifting economic sanctions on Russia to the full implementation of a Ukraine ceasefire agreement, European Council President Donald Tusk announced.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar edged lower in early Asian trade on Friday but remained well above this week's lows plumbed after the Federal Reserve's dovish stance on interest rates sent the greenback tumbling.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

- 0700 GMT Germany Producer prices Feb

- 0900 GMT Euro zone Current account Jan (Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Joseph Radford)