SINGAPORE, March 20 U.S. crude futures eased
slightly on Friday but stayed near $44 a barrel, dragged down by
renewed concerns about oversupply after Kuwait's oil minister
said OPEC had no choice but to maintain production levels.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for April delivery had fallen 5 cents to
$43.91 a barrel by 0039 GMT on Friday after settling down 70
cents in the previous session. The benchmark's April forward
contract, which expires on Friday, had fallen more than $1.90
earlier on Thursday. U.S. crude, known as West Texas
Intermediate, is down for a fifth week in a row
* Brent crude for May delivery climbed 15 cents to
$54.58 barrel on Friday after closing the previous session down
$1.48. The contract is flat for the week after falling more than
8 percent the week before.
* The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC) has no choice but to keep its market share and maintain
oil production, Kuwait Oil Minister Ali al-Omair said on
Thursday.
* Iran's desire for an easing of restrictions on its nuclear
programme is one of the stumbling blocks on an early agreement
between Tehran and six world powers, officials said Thursday.
* The United States will remove sanctions on Iran in stages,
tying the moves to Tehran's "verifiable" steps in curbing its
nuclear activities, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on
Thursday.
* Exports from Iraq's southern oilfields have risen in March
to an average 2.66 million barrels per day (bpd) compared with
2.29 million mpd for the whole of February after poor weather
delayed cargoes last month.
* Iraq plans to split its southern Basra oil production into
two grades due to quality differences, offering a heavier crude
from May, in a move that will affect 2 million barrels a day of
crude exports, sources told Reuters on Thursday.
* Iraq's Kurdistan region received a $420 million budget
payment from Baghdad on Thursday, a long-awaited transfer of
funds that puts a bilateral oil export agreement back on track.
* Thirteen people were killed and an unidentified warplane
attacked the presidential palace in Aden on Thursday in a sharp
escalation of Yemen's months-long conflict between forces loyal
to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and the Shi'ite Muslim
Houthi group.
* European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to link lifting
economic sanctions on Russia to the full implementation of a
Ukraine ceasefire agreement, European Council President Donald
Tusk announced.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar edged lower in early Asian trade on Friday but
remained well above this week's lows plumbed after the Federal
Reserve's dovish stance on interest rates sent the greenback
tumbling.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday:
- 0700 GMT Germany Producer prices Feb
- 0900 GMT Euro zone Current account Jan
(Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Joseph Radford)