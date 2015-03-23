SEOUL, March 23 U.S. crude futures fell on Monday as Saudi Arabia's oil minister said that OPEC will not take sole responsibility for propping up the oil price, and the U.S. dollar started trade in Asia on the defensive on interest-rate uncertainty.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Front-month U.S. crude for May was down 52 cents at $46.05 a barrel as of 0005 GMT. April contract which expired on Friday settled up $1.76, or 1.6 percent, at $45.72.

* Brent's front-month May contract also lost 57 cents at $54.75 a barrel after it previously closed up 89 cents, or 4 percent, at $55.32 a barrel.

* Saudi oil minister Ali al-Naimi on Sunday signalled the world's top petroleum exporter was determined to ride out a market slump that has roughly halved prices since last June.

"We tried, we held meetings and we did not succeed because countries (outside OPEC) were insisting that OPEC carry the burden and we refuse that OPEC bears the responsibility," Naimi said. "The production of OPEC is 30 percent of the market, 70 percent from non-OPEC...everybody is supposed to participate if we want to improve prices."

* The fall in the oil market, however, was capped by persisting geopolitical issues. Iran's top leader voiced mistrust on Saturday of U.S. efforts to reach a nuclear deal, even as Washington and its allies spoke of real progress and urged Tehran to take "difficult decisions".

* Houthi fighters opposed to Yemen's president took over the central city of Taiz in an escalation of a power struggle diplomats say risks drawing in neighbouring oil giant Saudi Arabia and its main regional rival Iran.

* The United Nations warned on Sunday that Yemen's conflict could become an "Iraq-Libya-Syria" scenario if either side pushes for control of the country, prompting the U.N. Security Council to threaten further measures if the hostilities do not end.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. dollar started trade in Asia on the defensive, after a volatile few days in the wake of the Federal Reserve's dovish steer, which cast doubts on bullish positions in the greenback.

The dollar index eased 0.2 percent to 97.696 early on Monday, staying well clear of a 12-year peak of 100.390 set on March 13.

* A sharp fall in the U.S. dollar on Friday and its biggest weekly decline against the euro in more than three years helped to drive a rally in Wall Street stocks. The Nasdaq posted its highest close in 15 years on Friday and had a weekly gain of 3.2 percent.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

1230 U.S. National activity index Feb

1400 U.S. Existing home sales Feb

1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence Mar (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Michael Perry)