SEOUL, March 23 U.S. crude futures fell on
Monday as Saudi Arabia's oil minister said that OPEC will not
take sole responsibility for propping up the oil price, and the
U.S. dollar started trade in Asia on the defensive on
interest-rate uncertainty.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Front-month U.S. crude for May was down 52 cents at
$46.05 a barrel as of 0005 GMT. April contract which expired on
Friday settled up $1.76, or 1.6 percent, at $45.72.
* Brent's front-month May contract also lost 57
cents at $54.75 a barrel after it previously closed up 89 cents,
or 4 percent, at $55.32 a barrel.
* Saudi oil minister Ali al-Naimi on Sunday signalled the
world's top petroleum exporter was determined to ride out a
market slump that has roughly halved prices since last June.
"We tried, we held meetings and we did not succeed because
countries (outside OPEC) were insisting that OPEC carry the
burden and we refuse that OPEC bears the responsibility," Naimi
said. "The production of OPEC is 30 percent of the market, 70
percent from non-OPEC...everybody is supposed to participate if
we want to improve prices."
* The fall in the oil market, however, was capped by
persisting geopolitical issues. Iran's top leader voiced
mistrust on Saturday of U.S. efforts to reach a nuclear deal,
even as Washington and its allies spoke of real progress and
urged Tehran to take "difficult decisions".
* Houthi fighters opposed to Yemen's president took over the
central city of Taiz in an escalation of a power struggle
diplomats say risks drawing in neighbouring oil giant Saudi
Arabia and its main regional rival Iran.
* The United Nations warned on Sunday that Yemen's conflict
could become an "Iraq-Libya-Syria" scenario if either side
pushes for control of the country, prompting the U.N. Security
Council to threaten further measures if the hostilities do not
end.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. dollar started trade in Asia on the defensive, after
a volatile few days in the wake of the Federal Reserve's dovish
steer, which cast doubts on bullish positions in the greenback.
The dollar index eased 0.2 percent to 97.696 early on
Monday, staying well clear of a 12-year peak of 100.390 set on
March 13.
* A sharp fall in the U.S. dollar on Friday and its biggest
weekly decline against the euro in more than three years helped
to drive a rally in Wall Street stocks. The Nasdaq posted its
highest close in 15 years on Friday and had a weekly gain of 3.2
percent.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)
1230 U.S. National activity index Feb
1400 U.S. Existing home sales Feb
1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence Mar
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Michael Perry)