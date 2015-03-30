SINGAPORE, March 30 U.S. crude futures fell below $48.50 a barrel in early trading on Monday, adding to steep losses in the previous session, as Iran and six world powers tried to reach a deal that could add oil to the market if sanctions against Tehran are lifted.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Front-month U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost 51 cents at $48.36 a barrel as of 2353 GMT. In the previous session, U.S. crude lost 5 percent of its value as the market began to price in the possibility of a deal with Iran.

* Benchmark Brent crude oil was down 35 cents at $56.06 a barrel.

* Iran and six world powers (USA, China, Russia, Germany, France and Britain) tried to break an impasse in nuclear negotiations on Sunday ahead of a deadline to find a deal by Tuesday which could add oil to an already oversupplied market if sancations against Tehran are lifted.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian markets got off to a sluggish start on Monday in a week book ended with Easter holidays across the globe and a U.S. jobs report that could impact the timing of the first hike in interest rates there.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment Mar

1200 Germany Consumer prices Mar

1230 U.S. Personal income Feb

1400 U.S. Pending home sales Feb