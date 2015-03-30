SINGAPORE, March 30 U.S. crude futures fell
below $48.50 a barrel in early trading on Monday, adding to
steep losses in the previous session, as Iran and six world
powers tried to reach a deal that could add oil to the market if
sanctions against Tehran are lifted.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Front-month U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude
futures lost 51 cents at $48.36 a barrel as of 2353 GMT.
In the previous session, U.S. crude lost 5 percent of its value
as the market began to price in the possibility of a deal with
Iran.
* Benchmark Brent crude oil was down 35 cents at
$56.06 a barrel.
* Iran and six world powers (USA, China, Russia, Germany,
France and Britain) tried to break an impasse in nuclear
negotiations on Sunday ahead of a deadline to find a deal by
Tuesday which could add oil to an already oversupplied market if
sancations against Tehran are lifted.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian markets got off to a sluggish start on Monday in a
week book ended with Easter holidays across the globe and a U.S.
jobs report that could impact the timing of the first hike in
interest rates there.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)
0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment Mar
1200 Germany Consumer prices Mar
1230 U.S. Personal income Feb
1400 U.S. Pending home sales Feb
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)