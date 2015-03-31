TOKYO, April 1 U.S. crude futures edged up on
Wednesday, following a more than 7 percent decline over the past
three days, as Iran and world powers negotiated beyond a Tuesday
deadline, raising uncertainty over a nuclear deal that could add
to a global crude glut.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for May delivery was up 9 cents at
$47.69 a barrel by 2257 GMT, after settling down $1.08 at $47.60
on Tuesday.
* The benchmark contract fell 7.4 percent during the past
three sessions amid expectations of a nuclear deal.
* London Brent crude for May delivery was untraded
yet, after settling down $1.18 at $55.11.
* The United States said on Tuesday that world powers and
Iran would keep negotiating beyond a midnight deadline, while
warning that it was ready to abandon the talks altogether.
* As Iran affirmed its "nuclear rights", the talks appeared
to bog down, and officials cautioned any agreement would
probably be fragile and incomplete.
* OPEC oil supply has jumped in March to its highest since
October, a Reuters survey showed on Tuesday, a sign key members
are sticking to their effort to regain market share.
* U.S. crude inventories rose by a more-than-expected 5.2
million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute said
after Tuesday's settlement.
* Gasoline stocks fell by a more-than-expected 4.1 million
barrels, while distillate stocks showed a surprise build of
18,000 barrels, the data showed.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as energy and healthcare
shares retreated, but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq registered their
ninth straight quarterly advance.
* The euro fell to a 10-day low against the dollar on
Tuesday, putting it on track for the worst quarter in its
15-year history, as investors renewed bets the U.S. Federal
Reserve would raise rates later this year while the European
Central Bank moves to boost the euro zone economy.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
- 0100 China Official manufacturing PMI Mar
- 0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI Mar
- 0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final Mar
- 0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Mar
- 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI Mar
- 1215 U.S. ADP national employment Mar
- 1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI final Mar
- 1400 U.S. Construction spending Feb
- 1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Mar
- 1430 U.S. EIA weekly oil data
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)