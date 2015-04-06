SINGAPORE, April 7 U.S. crude futures dipped on early Asian trading on Tuesday following a sharp rally the previous session and as Goldman Sachs said it saw little upside for its $40 a barrel forecast over the next three months.

Crude oil prices jumped more than 5 percent on Monday as traders reassessed how quickly Iran might increase exports after a preliminary nuclear deal and anticipated that a months-long rise in U.S. crude inventories may be slowing.

Saudi contract prices for oil supplies to Asia also rose, lifting Brent futures.

Following soaring prices on Monday, the market eased in early trading on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs said in an overnight note that "U.S. crude rebalancing (is) not over despite signs of stabilization" and "that prices need to remain low in coming months to achieve a sufficient and sustainable slowdown in U.S. production growth."

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for May delivery was down 26 cents at $51.88 a barrel by 2315 GMT. It settled up $3, or 6.11 percent, at $52.14 on Monday.

* London Brent crude for May delivery was untraded yet, after rising over $3, or 5.77 percent, to $58.12 per barrel.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

0755 Germany Markit services PMI Mar

0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI Mar

0830 Euro zone Sentix index Apr

0900 Euro zone Producer prices Feb

1900 U.S. Consumer credit Feb (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Michael Perry)