SINGAPORE, April 8 U.S. crude futures fell over
a dollar in early Asian trading on Wednesday after Saudi Arabia
revved up crude production to its highest level on record in
March.
Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi told reporters late on Tuesday
that the Kingdom produced some 10.3 million barrels per day
(bpd) of crude in March, a figure that would eclipse its
previous recent peak of 10.2 million bpd in August 2013,
according to records going back to the early 1980s.
Naimi did not say why production had increased last month.
He said in the speech in Riyadh that the Kingdom's output would
likely remain around 10 million bpd.
Ali al-Naimi also said that the kingdom stood ready to
"improve" prices but only if other producers outside of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) joined
the effort, which has so far not been the case.
Wednesday's price fall came after crude oil prices rallied
the previous session and U.S. crude approached 2015 highs on
strong jobs data and government forecasts for lower U.S. crude
production growth and higher global demand for oil.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for May delivery was down $1.09 at
$52.88 a barrel by 2349 GMT. It settled up 3.53 percent, or
$1.84 a barrel, at $53.98 on Tuesday.
* The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, rose 1.22 percent on Tuesday,
resuming a recent upward trend and weighing on crude prices as
the strong greenback makes oil imports more expensive for
countries dealing in other currencies.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial orders Feb
0645 France Trade data Feb
0900 Euro zone Retail sales Feb
1800 Minutes of Federal Reserve's March 17-18 meeting
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Michael Perry)