SINGAPORE May 11 Oil prices dipped slightly in early Asian trading on Monday, following on from last week when Brent crude posted its first weekly loss in a month.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Front-month U.S. crude was down 13 cents at $59.26 a barrel at 0026 GMT, and Brent crude was 13 cents lower at $65.26 a barrel after posting its first weekly loss in a month on Friday.

* Oil's rally is technically exhausted, with U.S. crude likely to fall below $55 a barrel, even reaching under $49, as the dollar's rebound helps pressure the market, chartists said.

* Analysts also said that global market fundamentals pointed to weaker prices as there was still plentiful supply being met by slowing demand growth.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

1400 U.S. Employment trends May

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)