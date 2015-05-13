SINGAPORE May 13 Oil prices rose in early
trading on Wednesday after OPEC raised its consumption forecast
and the U.S. government lowered its 2015 and 2016 crude output
growth forecasts.
Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen raised fears over the
security of oil supplies in the Middle East.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Front-month U.S. crude was up 51 cents at $61.26 a
barrel at 2350 GMT.
* The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
tweaked its 2015 world oil demand growth forecast to 1.18
million barrels per day (bpd), above a previous estimate of 1.17
million.
* In the United States, the government cut its 2015 forecast
for crude output growth to 530,000 bpd from 550,000, and 2016
growth to 20,000, from 80,000 previously.
* In Yemen, Saudi-led air strikes aimed at Iran-allied
Houthis killed 90 people and wounded 300 ahead of a five-day
truce to begin later Tuesday. Yemen is a marginal oil producer
but its proximity to shipping lanes has raised concerns.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
0530 China Industrial output Apr
0530 China Retail sales Apr
0530 China Urban investment Apr
0530 France Preliminary GDP Q1
0600 Germany Preliminary GDP Q1
0900 Euro zone Preliminary GDP Q1
0900 Euro zone Industrial output Q1
1230 U.S. Retail sales Apr
1230 U.S. Import prices Apr
1230 U.S. Export prices Apr
1400 U.S. Business inventories Mar
