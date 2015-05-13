SINGAPORE May 13 Oil prices rose in early trading on Wednesday after OPEC raised its consumption forecast and the U.S. government lowered its 2015 and 2016 crude output growth forecasts.

Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen raised fears over the security of oil supplies in the Middle East.

* Front-month U.S. crude was up 51 cents at $61.26 a barrel at 2350 GMT.

* The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries tweaked its 2015 world oil demand growth forecast to 1.18 million barrels per day (bpd), above a previous estimate of 1.17 million.

* In the United States, the government cut its 2015 forecast for crude output growth to 530,000 bpd from 550,000, and 2016 growth to 20,000, from 80,000 previously.

* In Yemen, Saudi-led air strikes aimed at Iran-allied Houthis killed 90 people and wounded 300 ahead of a five-day truce to begin later Tuesday. Yemen is a marginal oil producer but its proximity to shipping lanes has raised concerns.

1400 U.S. Business inventories Mar