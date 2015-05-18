SINGAPORE May 18 Oil prices rose slightly in early Monday trading on supply concerns in the Middle East following fighting in Iraq and Yemen, although signs of strengthening U.S. production capped stronger gains.

Front-month U.S. crude was up 11 cents at $59.80 a barrel at 0019 GMT. International Brent futures were 9 cents up at $66.90 per barrel.

Price were supported by concerns that conflict in Iraq as well as Saudi attacks on Yemen could disrupt production or supply routes.

A Saudi Arabian-led coalition resumed air strikes against Yemen's Houthi militia in Aden, a port-city close to key Middle East oil tanker routes to Europe, after a five-day truce expired, a Reuters eyewitness said on Monday.

In Iraq, the U.S. government said on Sunday that Islamic State militants had gained the advantage in fighting in Ramadi although it added that if the western Iraqi city fell, the U.S.-led coalition would support Iraqi forces to take it back.

Despite the risk in the Middle East, analysts said that oil markets remained well supplied, and that the glut could worsen if production in the United States picked up again.

"Markets (are) starting to worry that prices over $60 per barrel will encourage U.S. shale production," ANZ said on Monday.

"The declines in rig counts appear to be losing momentum, with a drop of only 8 to 660 rigs, the smallest fall in 23 weeks. Reports suggest certain shale formations (such as Eagle Ford and Bakken) are starting to add rigs, which is further weighing on sentiment," it added.

