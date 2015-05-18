SINGAPORE May 18 Oil prices rose slightly in
early Monday trading on supply concerns in the Middle East
following fighting in Iraq and Yemen, although signs of
strengthening U.S. production capped stronger gains.
Front-month U.S. crude was up 11 cents at $59.80 a
barrel at 0019 GMT. International Brent futures were 9
cents up at $66.90 per barrel.
Price were supported by concerns that conflict in Iraq as
well as Saudi attacks on Yemen could disrupt production or
supply routes.
A Saudi Arabian-led coalition resumed air strikes against
Yemen's Houthi militia in Aden, a port-city close to key Middle
East oil tanker routes to Europe, after a five-day truce
expired, a Reuters eyewitness said on Monday.
In Iraq, the U.S. government said on Sunday that Islamic
State militants had gained the advantage in fighting in Ramadi
although it added that if the western Iraqi city fell, the
U.S.-led coalition would support Iraqi forces to take it back.
Despite the risk in the Middle East, analysts said that oil
markets remained well supplied, and that the glut could worsen
if production in the United States picked up again.
"Markets (are) starting to worry that prices over $60 per
barrel will encourage U.S. shale production," ANZ said on
Monday.
"The declines in rig counts appear to be losing momentum,
with a drop of only 8 to 660 rigs, the smallest fall in 23
weeks. Reports suggest certain shale formations (such as Eagle
Ford and Bakken) are starting to add rigs, which is further
weighing on sentiment," it added.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)